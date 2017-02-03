Concert Preview: Sampha, Feb. 8, 9:30 Club

Described by Pitchfork as “a musician’s musician,” Sampha has collaborated with artists such as SBTRKT, Kanye West, Frank Ocean, Solange, and Drake. In preparation for his upcoming Feb. 3 album, Process, Sampha has been teasing listeners with critically acclaimed singles and a performance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, in addition to scheduling a tour for his new project.

Simultaneously forceful and haunting, melancholic and hopeful, Sampha makes full use of his instrumental talent and his unforgettable voice to craft beautiful and sparse alternative R&B. Sampha has released two EPs which showed off the full range of his voice, his technical production skills, and his genius with the keyboard. Dual, his seventeen-minute EP, has received widespread critical acclaim, as have the singles he has released leading up to Process, “Blood On Me,” “(No One Knows Me) Like the Piano,” and “Timmy’s Prayer.”

Given the varied style and thoughtful production of the singles, Process seems poised to become a massive critical and commercial success. In the five days between the album’s release and the concert, I will have Sampha on repeat.

Buy tickets here. Sampha will be at the 9:30 Club on Feb. 8. Doors are at 7:00 PM