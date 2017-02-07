Trailer Takes: Land of Mine, Transformers: The Last Knight, and From Nowhere

Land of Mine: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GafFkkl0xt0

Brynne: I am so intrigued by this trailer. This may just be my bias for historical dramas, but this film looks like it’s going to have many of the qualities good films have: an untold story, an important message, and interesting cinematography. The film also looks like it’s going to occasionally cut out the background noise for tension’s sake, a technique which I’ve found to be effective when not overused, so here’s hoping it’s not. The one thing that turns me off about this trailer is the bit at the end when the “hardass-turned-soft” trope rears its ugly head. As long as that is only a small part of the film, not a pillar on which all of the drama rests, which doesn’t seem to be the case, I’ll take it. As someone with a huge interest in German history, I’m thrilled about a film which will show the underrepresented hardships that Germans suffered as a result of World War 2.

Eman: I am taken aback by how crisp the cinematography looks in this movie. The way the trailer presents the imagery really aids a lot in getting invested in the story that the trailer is presenting. And that story seems like a very interesting one; never were we exposed to the reality that young Germans were forced to dig up mines on the beaches and disarm them by hand! Films with a lack of famous faces can work well by making us associate those faces only to the characters they portray, but it does make it hard to connect when watching a trailer. I’m interested to see the motivations of each character and their own analyses of the situation they’re in. The trailer itself also very much exposes the arc of one character which I hope the movie can substantiate well now that we may already know that outcome. Land of Mine is Denmark’s Academy Award submission for the year and I’ve been a fan of Danish movies before. This could very well be a continuation of that trend.

Amy: I agree that the trailer’s cinematography is its strength; I can see every shine of sweat, every smear of blood, and every sand-encrusted hand. (That cut from a boy belly-to-the-ground defusing a mine to the black intertitle is a gut punch to the throat.) If it wasn’t covered with 45,000 mines, that beach would be a lovely, serene place to hang out; so blue and pristine and isolated. There’s no doubt that this trailer is competently made. That being said, it doesn’t grab me. Maybe it’s because there are no famous faces like Eman mentioned; maybe it’s because I like my life-or-death situations a little more dramatic than deliberately defusing land mines. Either way, it’s definitely a me problem and I’m confident that more cultured history buffs like Brynne and Eman will enjoy Land of Mine (what a pun!) while I rewatch the Beauty and Beast trailer.

Transformers: The Last Knight: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AntcyqJ6brc

Brynne: I’ve never seen Transformers before, but now that I’ve seen this trailer, that is about to change. This film looks like it will be a step above some of Bay’s mindless action films filled with cliché tropes. Wahlberg is sure to deliver a good performance as he always does, and the special effects this film is showing off here in the trailer are impressive even on a tiny screen. It doesn’t look like it will have a flimsy side romance plot, the explosions are buttressed by sufficient plot development, and the conflict isn’t devoid of a reason for it. If there’s anything to say against this film is that narration is annoying and that the trailer certainly would have been better off without it, allowing the opening shots of the trailer to speak for themselves.

Eman: My relationship with Michael Bay’s Transformers franchise has had its ups and downs. She is a woman that started with a burst of youthful energy and showed me things I’d never seen before (the first movie was pretty awesome to a ten year old me), but she quickly grew stale because she didn’t understand exactly what I did like about her (the rest of the movies have gone downhill). But she may have found a new quirk: becoming a history buff! Who knew? Analogy aside, the sweeping shot of a medieval era knight riding across a landscape while a FREAKIN ROBOT DRAGON flies across colors me captivated. I’m a sucker for juxtaposition, and putting Transformers against the backdrop of King Arthur is something I would quickly sign up for. This trailer takes a more somber approach than previous installments in the franchise and we’re still likely to get a mind-numbing barrage of indecipherable clanking metal. But hey, if Bay can shoot it as well as he did the first film, and add enough Medieval fun in there, I’d consider it a success. I’m not going to a Transformers movie in order to ponder about socioeconomic disconnect; I’m going in order to see a mind-numbing barrage of indecipherable clanking metal.

Amy: To preface, I am probably the furthest person possible from the Transformers franchise’s key demographic. Michael Bay’s hyperreal universe of talking robots and intimidatingly muscular men and Megan Fox just doesn’t do it for me. I know the robot with the searing, plaintive blue eyes at :40 is supposed to make me feel empathy, but all I feel is depressed that Hollywood decided to gift us this instead of a movie starring Aziz Ansari. Again, this is obviously a me problem so I’ll stop hating on it now and get to some actual analysis. (One more thing: Optimus Prime floating into space like George Clooney in Gravity is priceless, and not in the way Bay wants it to be.) I do appreciate the trailer’s slow, haunting pace (a mood helped along by an eerie song) in the first half juxtaposed against the second half’s more action-y vibe. And I’ll counter Brynne when I say I like the narration; I think for this specific trailer it works. Finally, I’ll admit the last shot got me; I don’t want Marky Mark to be stabbed with that robot’s sharp fingernail!

From Nowhere: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SfR3IlHQcEA



Brynne: There was nothing about this trailer that got me excited or even really interested. The film will humanize and give stories to individuals struggling to live in the United States, but it doesn’t seem like it will do anything but that: it won’t make you care for the characters, it won’t be relatable to the lives of most viewers, and it will, therefore, be forgettable. It is, however, refreshing to see new faces being introduced here, and to hear that the music will be diverse. What made me decide that I wasn’t going to see this film was the clichés: the saintly teacher who dedicates herself entirely, the cold, out of touch lawyer, and the kids who have seen hard times but who just might make it out alright in the end.

Eman: I didn’t get much from this trailer and couldn’t really distinguish where it was going. It definitely seems timely, dealing with undocumented students trying to stay in the country, but there’s no real style or flourish in the filmmaking to display that. This makes me feel like the film will have a hard time drawing people in. From Nowhere’s trailer doesn’t play out like a conventional trailer but its characters arcs seem easily predictable or nonexistent.

Amy: I really struck out with this week’s trailers. I agree with Brynne and Eman; the subject is compelling in theory and definitely relevant, but this trailer failed to wow me with its rambling messages and too many shots of people walking. Diverse storytelling should be a priority, but films like this usually only make a difference in the zeitgeist if they are well done.