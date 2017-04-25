Inception : A Movie About Making Movies

By:

04/25/2017

In 2010, I went to the movie theater six times to see the same movie. It was the movie that defined my love of film; and it was the first time I started getting into the technical workings that made films great, as well as the thematically rich subtexts that film could offer. I was 12, so I could only dig so deep into my identification with Inception and with filmmaking as a whole. If I were to write an article right now reviewing Inception and all its cinematic genius, it would be twice as long as that 12-page history paper I’m procrastinating on. Let’s write that off: Inception and all it’s technical wonders – which create mind-bending action set pieces situated throughout a compelling heist story set in a complex yet mechanically understandable setting with dynamic character archetypes and a comprehensive through-line that Christopher Nolan utilizes to present a perfectly paced, narratively adroit, and ideologically elegant masterpiece of an action crime thriller – are awesome. It’s easy to love Inception on that small point alone. But the film touched me from my first viewing, apart from how great it was. Maybe it’s the cathartic nature of the loot in this heist, or maybe even the cathartic nature of the heist itself.

In press tours and red carpet interviews for Inception, lead actor Leonardo DiCaprio never compared the film to the one film that surface viewers compare it to most: The Matrix (1999). That’s an easy comparison, as Inception and The Matrix are both complex sci-fi stories about unlocking and manipulating limitless worlds within our minds enveloped in revolutionary technical feats and astute filmmaking. And both also offer enough fodder for philosophical musings about reality. No, DiCaprio instead compared the film to the 1963 Italian film 8½. Widely regarded as one of the greatest films of all time, 8½ itself is a pretty obvious representation of filmmaker Federico Fellini. It’s a film about filmmaking. And so is Inception. Bear with me here as we travel down this rabbit hole.

The heist team quite neatly maps to major players in a film production. Leonardo DiCaprio plays Cobb, a supremely skilled “extractor” in the world of the film. He leads the team in infiltrating the mind of the subject, very obviously the representation of the film’s director in this case. DiCaprio has even said that he based his portrayal of Cobb on Christopher Nolan! Arthur (Joseph Gordon-Levitt) is the team’s “point-man,” taking care of logistical details and research. As stated in the film, “he has no imagination.” He’s logical, skeptical, and resourceful, leaving the grand schemes of the dreams to the other team members. Arthur is the producer. Ariadne (Ellen Page), the dream “architect,” is the screenwriter – she creates the world that will be entered. Eames (Tom Hardy) is a master “forager,” specializing in making others think he is something that he is not through a mastery of imitating mannerisms and even appearances. He is very obviously the actor; at one point, he even sits in front of an old-fashioned mirrored vanity, the type stage actors would use. Yusuf (Dileep Rao), the “chemist” who creates the special sedative compounds to inject people into the shared dreams, is essentially an amalgamation of the technical and special effects guys. Saito (Ken Watanabe), the billionaire who enlists Cobb to perform inception on the heir of his company’s competitor, is the corporate financier from the big studio. He’s paying for all of this, and, like any wise investor, he wants to keep himself involved and updated throughout the process. Lastly, Fischer (Cillian Murphy) is the “mark,” the one that Cobb and the team have to bring into this world that they’ve spent so much preparation creating. He’s the audience. Cobb, as a director, takes Fischer through an engaging, stimulating, and exciting journey – one that leads him to an understanding about himself. Cobb is the big time movie director who brings the action, who brings the spectacle, but who also brings the meaning, humanity, and emotion.

There are so many striking similarities between what the team in Inception does and the putting on of a major Hollywood movie. When, for instance, the team is out on the street they’ve created, surveying it, they act as if they are scouting locations or production sets and pre-planning how to meld the emotions of the narrative with the corporeal surroundings. The film also explains its difficulties in handling the infinite possibilities of the dream world, such as how playing with the dream too much alerts the dreamer to the falseness around him; this is just another version of the suspension of disbelief upon which all films hinge. As soon as the audience is pulled out of the movie by some element – an implausible scene, a ludicrous line, a poor performance – it’s possible that the cinematic dream spell is broken completely, and they’re lost.

Cobb and the team are immersing Fischer into the narrative and spectacle of the dream in much the same way that Nolan and his team immerse us into this film. The many layers of their dream world are how they infiltrate deeper into an engrossed subject. And that thematic layer is the deepest layer of the film that does that for us. The movies-as-dreams aspect is part of why Inception keeps the dreams so grounded. Jonah Lehrer, a famous writer for Wired, supported this interpretation with neurological evidence that brain activity is strikingly similar during film watching and sleeping. “In both, the visual cortex is highly active and the prefrontal cortex, which deals with logic, deliberate analysis, and self-awareness, is quiet.” The scientific similarities in experience are eye widening, just as well as the many religious undertones throughout the film. The opening and final lines of the film contain allusions to Matthew 7:24, the parable of the wise and foolish builders, reinforced by repeated shots of Mal and the false children and the visuals of limbo as a city built from sand. Plus, Yusuf, Joseph the “Dream Interpreter” in the Bible, has a den where people come to share dreams (funny how we moviegoers also come together in cinemas to do just that). Biblical subtexts are many in Inception, but even more powerful than the religious allusions or scientific similarities is the emotion.

The concept of inception, the criminal act of infiltrating someone’s mind through their dreams to plant the seed of an idea, is what great movies are striving to do. We walk out of a great film changed, with new ideas planted in our heads, with our neural networks subtly rewired by what we’ve just seen. New ideas, new thoughts, and new points of view are more lasting souvenirs of a great movie than a ticket stub could ever be. The silent moments of the film’s ending, right after they finally get out of the dream, are filled with quiet contemplation on everyone’s part. Isn’t that how you feel when you drive home from a movie that really moved you? However specific the events of the film, we can somehow relate to them on a level of basal sentiment. This past year’s Oscar frontrunners, La La Land and Moonlight, were so effective because they did just that. That’s how great filmmakers operate, not only by keeping us entertained by means of bombastic set pieces or restrained visual artistry, but also by offering some specific form of emotional catharsis that somehow shapes an aspect of our own lives.

At the end of the whole journey, we find ourselves maybe a bit redefined, by having watched a story on a screen that wasn’t even real. But the feeling is real. The breakthrough that Fischer has in the ski fortress is real. Despite the fact that his father is not actually there, despite the fact that the pinwheel was never by his father’s bedside, despite the fact that he’s in a dream, the emotions that Fischer experiences are 100% genuine. Cobb and the team put on a show yielding a business strategy (“I will split up my father’s empire”) from a reconciliation of positive emotion (“My father accepts that I want to create for myself, not follow in his footsteps”). It doesn’t matter that the movie you’re watching isn’t a real story, that it’s just highly paid people putting on a show: when a movie moves you, it truly moves you. The tears we cried during Toy Story 3 were totally real, even if absolutely nothing on that screen ever existed in the physical world.

And for Cobb, himself, there’s an even deeper meaning to it all. He, like Fischer, is dealing with a loss, but different in many ways. However, Fischer’s journey through these dreams reflects Cobb’s, even while not being a complete point for point reflection. We go through this journey Nolan puts us through, just as Fischer goes on the journey that Cobb puts him through. Likewise, Nolan is dreaming Cobb, and finding his own moments of revelation and resolution, just as Cobb is dreaming Fischer and finding his own catharsis and change. At the end of it all, Inception is more than an allegory for filmmaking in general; it’s a veiled autobiographical look at how Nolan himself operates. For many great filmmakers, the movies (or dreams) they’re putting together reflect what they’re going through but aren’t easily mapped on to them. In Inception, Nolan is examining that exact construct: the ways that cinema, the ultimate shared dream, can change an individual, whether it be the filmmaker or the audience. Yeah. Meta, I know.