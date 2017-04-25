Women’s golf captures program’s first Big East Championship

By:

04/25/2017

After a season of second-place finishes, the Georgetown women’s golf team scaled the mountain on the biggest stage of the season.

The Hoyas captured their first ever Big East Tournament title on Saturday, shooting 9-over par 297 on the final day at the Dogwood and Magnolia Courses in Callawassie Island, South Carolina. The Blue and Gray led wire-to-wire en route to a nine-stroke victory where they shot 32-over par, after consecutive runner-up finishes in the previous three years of the event. Junior Lauren Gros led the Hoyas on the leaderboard, finishing in a tie for second place at 6-over par 222, and sophomore Alexa Popowitz finished in fourth place at 7-over par 223. Gros, Popowitz, and junior captain Jacqueline Ealy were named to the All-Tournament team for their performances.

“We learned something from every event,” said Head Coach Katie Brophy. “When we got second at least year’s Big East [Championship], we knew that we didn’t want to feel that way again, and knew we had to work harder and smarter.”

Brophy also highlighted the play of Popowitz as key to the team’s success, which paved the way for a more balanced effort than in years past.

“Alexa has put together a phenomenal year,” said Brophy. “She led us statistically throughout the year. We have a really deep roster. We have two players who are right behind her when it came to overall stats. Alexa really emerged throughout the course of the spring, by finishing first at the Hoya Invitational last week.”

Popowitz noted her personal growth the last two seasons, commenting on the initial adjustment period when first arriving on the Hilltop and the subsequent improvements in her play.

“My scoring average was three or four strokes higher ([last year]than it is this year, and that was basically nerves and feeling like a small fish in a really big pond,” said Popowitz. “This year, I knew what to expect with the course and what to expect from the tournament. Being older and wiser has helped.”

The Hoyas next take the course for their first-ever NCAA Championship appearance. Selections for the 2017 NCAA Championship are set to be made on Thursday, April 27 at 11:00 am on the Golf Channel.

Image Credits: Georgetown Sports Information