Concert Preview: The Maine, May 3, 9:30 Club

By:

04/26/2017

On May 3 the Arizona alt-rock outfit The Maine will take the stage at the 9:30 Club to promote Lovely Little Lonely, their sixth studio album. A holdover from the fringes of the mid-2000’s pop-punk boom, the band has managed to stay relevant with their core fanbase by, as lead singer John O’Callaghan stated in a Medium article early this month, “actually giving a sh*t.” The band is known for their close connection with fans online and their 2015 Free For All Tour, where they played shows all across North America for free.

Although the band is more pop than punk, lively guitar and nostalgic lyrics about friendships, love and loss keep them catering to their loyal fans with reliable results. Their first album found moderate success in the mid-2000’s with tracks like “Girls Do What they Want” and “Into Your Arms.” The Maine stayed relevant with fans, eventually going independent in 2010 after a soured record deal with Warner Brothers. In 2015, the band released American Candy, earning praise from their contemporaries in the genre. The album was a fun, energetic and classic pop-punk album, heavy on the pop. Their newest album, Lovely Little Lonely, proves that the band has hit their stride with its niche audience. The Maine is bound to bring bright vocals provided by John O’Callaghan and playful summery sound that doesn’t disappoint.

The Maine will perform on Wednesday, May 3 at the 9:30 Club with openers The Mowgli’s and Beach Weather.

Tickets are available here.