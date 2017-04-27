Concert Preview: Rostam, May 2, 9:30 Club

Concert Preview: Rostam, May 2, 9:30 Club

By:
04/27/2017

D.C. native Rostam Batmanglij will be returning to his hometown on May 2 for a concert at the 9:30 Club. The former Vampire Weekend band member has been slowly releasing new songs, including “Gwan,” a cello-heavy track that just came out on April 26.

His latest album release, I Had A Dream That You Were Mine, proved his prominence as an artist. The work was in combination with Hamilton Leithauser of The Walkmen, but Rostam’s multi-instrumental talents and vocal significance stand on their own.

Rostam’s voice is light and airy, allowing for his instrumental talents to shine through. “Gravity Don’t Pull Me,” another one of his recent singles, is electric and full of strong synth beats, heightened by the artist’s soft, lyrical tones.

Rostam will perform at the 9:30 Club on May 2 with Deradoorian, the Dirty Projectors singer who previously worked with the main singer on his 2011 collaborative album, Discovery.

Tickets are available here.

About Author

Claire Goldberg is the Voice's Halftime Leisure assistant editor and is a government major in the College. She "says a lot of funny things," according to Emma Francois.


You may also like

Concert Preview: Jazz Cartier, April 29, U Street Music Hall
Concert Preview: COIN, May 1, U Street Music Hall
Concert Preview: Tennis, March 19, 9:30 Club

Leave a Reply

@GtownVoice Twitter
The Voice Instagram
Contact

Georgetown University
The Georgetown Voice
Box 571066
Washington, D.C. 20057

The Georgetown Voice office is located in Leavey 424.

Disclaimer

The opinions expressed in the Georgetown Voice do not necessarily represent the views of the administration, faculty, or students of Georgetown University unless specifically stated.

By accessing, browsing, and otherwise using this site, you agree to our Disclaimer and Terms of Use. Find more information here: http://georgetownvoice.com/disclaimer/.

Searching