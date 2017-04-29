Women’s Golf to play in NCAA Tournament Lubbock Regional

By:

Fresh off the program’s first-ever Big East Tournament championship, the Georgetown Women’s Golf team is looking forward to more uncharted territory: its first postseason berth.

The Hoyas were selected as the No. 16 seed for the NCAA Regional in Lubbock, Texas, which will run from May 8-10. The tournament consists of four regions, each with 18 teams and six individuals. Six teams and three individuals advance from each regional to the next stage of the competition. The Lubbock Regional, hosted by Texas Tech University at the Rawls Course, will be played with a par 72 and at a total of 6,593 yards.

While the Hoyas have neither made the NCAA Tournament nor traveled to Texas, Lubbock is not entirely unfamiliar. Head Coach Katie Brody won the NCAA Central Regional Preview at the Rawls Course during her playing days at Notre Dame in 2004.

“We are really excited to go to Texas,” said sophomore Christina Parsells. “We all know where we need to improve, and we’re focused on putting in a solid week of practice. Coach won a tournament at the course in Texas during her college career, so she will be able to give us some helpful insight. We are feeling ready to all put together three solid rounds and post a great team score.”

Georgetown will look to continue its strong play from the Big East Tournament, where it led wire-to-wire and won the event by nine strokes. Several Hoyas have also made the All-Big East Teams; junior captain Jacqueline Ealey and sophomores Parsells and Alexa Popowitz earned First Team honors, while freshman Ashley Fitzgibbons earned Second Team accolades.

