Akoy Agau to transfer from Georgetown

05/02/2017

The Georgetown men’s basketball team will need to overcome another loss for the upcoming 2017-18 season. According to Evan Daniels, junior forward Akoy Agau will graduate this spring and transfer to a different university, which will be Agau’s third different school in five years. Agau will have two seasons of eligibility remaining at his next destination.

Agau was a highly touted class of 2013 prospect out of Omaha, NE, and received a four-star rating from ESPN. He began his college career at Louisville but struggled to find consistent playing time in a crowded Cardinals frontcourt, averaging just 5 minutes per game in his freshman year. After playing 11 total minutes in Louisville’s first three games of his sophomore year, he elected to transfer to Georgetown during the middle of the 2014-2015 season. Due to NCAA transfer regulations, Agau was not eligible to play for Georgetown until the spring semester of 2015-16.

Agau was expected to contribute to the Hoyas immediately after becoming eligible, but he suffered a torn ACL in October of 2015 and was forced to sit out for the rest of the 2015-2016 season. He returned to the court for Georgetown in 2016-2017 and averaged 4.5 points per game and 4.3 rebounds per game. Agau appeared in every game in 2016-2017 and scored a season-high 14 points versus Howard on November 27th.

The loss of Agau will further decimate an already sparse Hoya frontcourt, as senior center Bradley Hayes and senior forward Reggie Cameron III will graduate this spring. Junior forward Trey Mourning will also reportedly seek a transfer, however those reports have yet to be confirmed. Junior center Jessie Govan, junior forward Marcus Derrickson, and freshman Antwan Walker will comprise the Hoyas’ frontcourt for the upcoming season, barring any new additions.

Image Credits: Alex Lewontin/The Georgetown Voice