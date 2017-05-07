Concert Preview: Ryan Adams, May 12, Merriweather Post Pavilion

By:

Alternative-rock and country solo artist Ryan Adams will perform at Merriweather Post Pavilion on May 12 to promote his new break-up album, Prisoner. Adams is known for his large repertoire of songs, releasing roughly an album per year since 2000. Originally the frontman of the alternative country band Whiskeytown, Adams has been a solo artist since Heartbreaker (2000), his first solo album.



Prisoner came as a disappointment to some Adams fans who wished it would have been edgier than his older music. Adams’ last album, a remake of Taylor Swift’s 1989, appealed to critics and diehard fans. However, the album’s slow pace did not gain mass appeal. Prisoner has a few fantastic songs that are catchy and moving, including “Do You Still Love me?” and “Doomsday,” but there are also a few songs that move too slowly and whose lyrics feel unoriginal. Adams is an artist with remarkable potential, as reflected in his most popular songs including “Come Pick Me Up” (Heartbreaker) and “Wonderwall” (Love Is Hell). However, he is also known for relying too much on his ability and not enough on raw creativity.

Ryan Adams will perform on Friday, May 12 at Merriweather Post Pavilion.

