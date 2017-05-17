Concert Preview: Bon Iver, May 24, Merriweather Post Pavilion

Concert Preview: Bon Iver, May 24, Merriweather Post Pavilion

By:
05/17/2017

American indie-folk band Bon Iver released their third full-length album, 22, A Million, in Oct. 2016, following a five year break from the release of their 2011 self-titled record. Bon Iver will perform at Merriweather Post Pavilion on May 24.

22, A Million marked a drastic change from Bon Iver’s previous work, which often featured simple, delicate acoustics and included hits “Skinny Love” and “Holocene.” In contrast, most of the songs on 22, A Million lay Justin Vernon’s beautiful falsetto over complicated electronic and experimental sounds that fail to follow a single coherent pattern or structure. The first track “22 (over soon)” repeats the lyrics “It might be over soon,” reflecting both the cyclical nature of many aspects of life along with its imminent and uncertain ending. While some of the songs provide a sense of urgency through their discordant sounds such as “10 death breast,” others like “8 (circle)” slow down to a more relaxed pace. The result is a breathtaking combination of songs that do not fit together neatly, but create an extremely unique listening experience.

Bon Iver will perform at Merriweather Post Pavilion on May 24 with Hiss Golden Messenger.

Tickets can be found here.

