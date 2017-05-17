She Runs the World: Graduate School and Intersectionality

Welcome to She Runs the World, the Voice‘s podcast on women’s issues in various careers and disciplines. In the inaugural episode, Kaei Li and Emily Jaster talk with Cassie Herbert about her experience in graduate school and the discipline of philosophy, specifically her work on intersectionality. Cassie is close to completing her Ph.D in philosophy, specializing in the social philosophy of language. She lends advice on healthy living, balancing schoolwork and other interests, and building coalitions against injustice.
Image Credits: Alex Lewontin/The Georgetown Voice
