Concert Preview: John Legend, June 20, Merriweather Post Pavilion

06/18/2017

In celebration of his latest album, Darkness and Light, John Legend continues his international tour at the Merriweather Post Pavilion in Camden, MD on June 20. The album, released in December of last year, is an ambitious advancement for legend, described by Pitchfork as, “a love record about navigating the bleak world and finding happiness in dark times.”

Legend is one of the few true crooners remaining in our time. His music is reminiscent of classic R&B and the deep, passionate roots of gospel and soul while remaining relevant on the mainstream charts. Legend is an elusive artist, hard to pin to one style of music and shows a keen ability to reinvent himself. Darkness and Light takes a variety of perspectives around its central theme, adding levity with features like Miguel and Chance the Rapper and a diversity of instruments for a rich and eclectic sound.

Legend will perform with D.C.-native Gallant at the Merriweather Post Pavilion. Doors open at 6:00 and the performance will begin at 7:30.

Tickets are available here.

