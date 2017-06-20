Concert Preview: Luke Bryan, June 25, Merriweather Post Pavilion

Luke Bryan is uniting fans to celebrate “the prayer that a country boy prays” on his fifth headline tour, the Huntin’, Fishin’ and Lovin’ Every Day Tour. He kicked the tour off in early May and will be performing on June 25 at Merriweather Post Pavilion.

Born and raised in a small town in Georgia, Bryan’s rural roots shine through in his vivacious and soulful country music. His songs range from more popular anthems like “Country Girl (Shake It For Me)” and “Move” to gentler ballads “Kiss Tomorrow Goodbye” and “Buzzkill.” Regardless of the song’s pace, each one is reminiscent of the southern sun, pretty girls in cowboy boots, cold beer, and, most importantly, hunting, fishing, and loving.

Bryan will perform with Brett Eldredge and Lauren Alaina at the Merriweather Post Pavilion. Doors open at 5:30 and the show starts at 7:30.

Tickets are available here.

