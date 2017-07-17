Concert Preview: Hans Zimmer Live, July 21, Merriweather Post Pavilion

By:

07/17/2017

With Christopher Nolan’s new film Dunkirk hitting theaters, there may not be a better time to experience “Hans Zimmer Live,” a live performance of the eponymous film composer’s various film scores, many of which were in collaboration with Nolan. Zimmer will be performing a sampling of his works live at the Merriweather Post Pavilion on Friday, July 21.

Since the tour’s beginning, “Hans Zimmer Live” has spanned numerous countries and locales, as Zimmer’s work continues to have universal appeal. Zimmer is best known for his work on the Pirates of the Caribbean films, which have one of the most recognizable themes in cinema. Zimmer’s earlier work includes films like Michael Bay’s The Rock, Tony Scott’s Crimson Tide, the animated classic The Lion King (which Zimmer won an Oscar for), and the Academy Award-winning Gladiator. More recently, Zimmer worked with Christopher Nolan on the Dark Knight trilogy along with Inception, Interstellar, and Nolan’s latest film, the aforementioned Dunkirk.

Batman, along with his fellow DC icons will undoubtedly feature heavily in the show. Before “retiring” from the superhero business, Zimmer scored Zack Snyder’s Man of Steel and its follow-up, Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice. Of particular note in the latter is the instantly iconic Wonder Woman theme, which makes brilliant use of an electric cello to inject any film scene with a palpable energy.

Zimmer’s works are certainly major parts of the films he works on, and hearing them on their own without any context may be a bit jarring at first. But there’s no doubt that Zimmer’s work distinguishes itself with its ability to blend different instrumental elements, whether they be drums, electric cellos, or vocals, to create lasting themes that rival the works of John Williams or Ennio Morricone. If modern-day film composers are mere mortals, then Zimmer is a god among men.

Doors open at 6:30 and the concert starts at 8:00. Tickets can be purchased here.