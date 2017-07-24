Concert Preview: alt-J, July 27, Merriweather Post Pavilion

Cambridge-based pop band alt-J rose to meteoric success in 2012 with their debut album, An Awesome Wave. The album claimed its place on the UK’s Top 20 and the band secured the Mercury Music Prize that year which honors the best British album of the year. 5 years later, the band is back with their third album, RELAXER.

While the band’s first two albums, An Awesome Wave (2012) and This Is All Yours (2014), featured enough idiosyncrasies mixed with lead singer Joe Newman’s unusual voice to keep listeners guessing, RELAXER is a more dialed back version of the band’s unique sound.

RELAXER includes songs like “Deadcrush,” which features an eclectic combination of sounds and beats, “Hit Me Like That Snare,” which has a disjointed rhythm and bizarre lyrics, and “Adeline” and “Last Year,” which capture some of the band’s expansive, unusual beauty. alt-J classics “Breezeblocks” and “Tessellate” will be sure to remind the crowd of the unique quality that helped alt-J rise to the top in the first place.

Alt-J will be performing at Merriweather Post Pavilion on July 27. Tickets can be found here.

