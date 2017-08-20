Bouncing Back: Women’s Soccer Defeats Cross- Town Rival GW

By:

Just two days after their season-opening loss to No. 1 West Virginia (1-0, Big 12), the No. 5 Georgetown women’s soccer team (1-1, Big East) rebounded with a 4-0 win over their cross- town rivals, George Washington (0-1, A-10). Georgetown exploded in the second half, with all of their goals coming in the final 45 minutes, and two goals coming in the last five minutes.

Georgetown started flat in the first half, struggling with errant passes and unable to convert on offense. Senior goalkeeper Arielle Schechtman made three saves in the first half, two of which were on breakaway opportunities for George Washington. Schechtman’s performance in net kept the game tied at the half, and set the Blue and Gray up for its second half outburst.

“Arielle had a couple of big stops for us,” Georgetown Head Coach Dave Nolan said. “And if she hadn’t have done that, it’s a different game.”

While stressing that he wasn’t making excuses for the team, Nolan blamed the poor early play on the quick turnover from Friday’s game, which was extremely physical and played in hot conditions. Sunday’s game was the first of the season for the Colonials, after their first game, originally scheduled for Friday night, was rained out.

Although Georgetown scored four goals in the second half, Nolan was still not happy with the team’s play. “I didn’t feel we were that much better in the second half,” he said. “I just think we took our moments.”

While Georgetown’s starting lineup had only one change from their game on Friday, Nolan was much more liberal with substitutions, bringing seven players off the bench, each logging over 20 minutes. Freshman forward Jenna Menta and sophomore forward Casey Richards each scored off the bench, with Menta’s goal coming in the 48th minute and Richards scoring in the 87th. Richards also had an assist.

“I think kids were tired, and I don’t think people were making smart decisions,” Nolan said of his substitutions. “I felt that the kids coming off the bench could at least give us a spark.”

Georgetown’s starters also made an impact on the offensive end, with senior midfielder Rachel Corboz and junior forward Amanda Carolan each notching a goal and an assist. These were the first points of the year for the duo, who led the team in goals and points last year among returners. Corboz was named the preseason Big East Offensive Player of the Year, and scored in the 64th minute.

“[Richards] did a great job on the end line to get a cross in,” Corboz said of her goal. “She hit it perfectly to me, and I was able to push it in with my left foot.”

Georgetown’s next game comes on the road against Delaware (0-0-1, Colonial Conference) on Thursday night. It’s the first road game of the year for the Hoyas, and the home opener for the Blue Hens.

“Every game we play is going to be a tough one,” Corboz said. “We’ve played them in the past. We know they’re a good team, and we’re just really excited to get out there.”