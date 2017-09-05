Concert Preview: Nick Murphy, September 11, 9:30 Club

09/05/2017

Under the moniker of Chet Faker, Nick Murphy forged a bold path in indie pop with his EP Thinking In Textures (2012) and debut album Built on Glass (2014). Balancing delicately between indie rock, EDM, and hip-hop, Murphy’s distinct sound brought him to international acclaim and secured him the chance to work with legendary producer Rick Rubin. Midway through his work with Rubin, Murphy decided that his time in the persona of Chet Faker was over and began working under his birth name on his Missing Link EP. Where Chet Faker was fluid, sensual, and polished, Murphy has turned to the experimental, mixing grimier electronic elements with hard-hitting basslines and guitar melodies. Murphy’s voice continues with its laidback, cool delivery, but takes a new urgency in his latest EP, hinting at the tone of future projects. As Nick Murphy emerges as a star in his own right, his potential is evident.

Murphy will be joined by Charlotte Cardin and Heathered Pearls for two shows at the 9:30 Club on September 10 and 11. Cardin crafted a hugely successful EP with her jazz-influenced pop, following it up with 60-date Canadian tour. Pearls brings ethereal EDM to the fore of his style, with dreamy and ascendant tracks marking his career.

Doors open at 7:00 PM and tickets are available here.

