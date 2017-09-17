Emmys 2017 Predictions

By:

09/17/2017

The Emmys are upon us, and with Game of Thrones ineligible this year, we are in for a wild ride that is sure to bring some welcomed surprises. This year has one of the stronger Emmy lineups in recent memory, which makes picking a possible winner all the most difficult, but at the same time more fun. Names like Kidman, Sarandon, De Niro, Pfeiffer and Hopkins truly demonstrate what is at stake this upcoming Sunday. Without further ado, let us take a look at the Voice’s predictions for the major categories:

Drama Series

Prediction: The Crown

Possible Spoiler: The Handmaid’s Tale

This is a tough call. Stranger Things has the people’s love, but the critics are behind the The Handmaid’s Tale; both shows are truly great. However, we are going to predict The Crown for the win given its lush production values, riveting real-life story, and exceptional performances from an outstanding British cast. But do not forget that This Is Us is also in the running and Westworld has the most nominations. A tough call indeed.

Comedy Series

Prediction: Veep

Possible Spoiler: Atlanta

Veep’s sixth season may not be the show’s finest, but it kept us laughing throughout with the impeccable comedic timing of its veteran cast. Yes, it won the award the past two years, but with such talent in display it is hard to resist. Many cite Atlanta as a potential threat to the frontrunner thanks to its original take on timely themes about race and discrimination in America.

Drama Actress

Prediction: Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Possible Spoiler: Claire Foy (The Crown)

For some time, Foy seemed like the one to beat, given her award winning, and truly phenomenal, portrayal of Queen Elizabeth II. Yet, Moss provides a virtuoso tour-de-force in an unforgettable performance as Offred. The raw emotion expressed in her face from beginning to end is a work of beauty and deep understanding of her character’s damaged soul.

Drama Actor

Prediction: Anthony Hopkins (Westworld)

Possible Spoiler: Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us)

Many are calling Sterling K. Brown the winner for his work in This Is Us. Still, nothing is certain when you compete against Sir Anthony Hopkins. He portrays a morally ambivalent character with such grace and regality, and such killer delivery (those monologues!) that at one point you are actually rooting for him and his twisted evil plan.

Comedy Actor

Prediction: Donald Glover (Atlanta)

Possible Spoiler: Jeffrey Tambor (Transparent)

I have not watched any of these shows so cannot comment on the performances. However, given that Glover won the Golden Globe this year for his performance in the acclaimed series, he is a safe bet for the win. Still, Jeffrey Tambor has won the Emmy two years in a row for his role in Transparent, and the critics seem to continue loving his work there.

Comedy Actress

Prediction: Julia Louis-Dreyfus (Veep)

Possible Spoiler: Lily Tomlin (Grace and Frankie)

It is hard to compete against Emmy darling Allison Janney and screen legends Lily Tomlin and Jane Fonda. However, by now, Julia Louis-Dreyfus is arguably both. Winning five years in a row for her role as Selina Meyer, she is the one to beat. Her line delivery and facial expressions are a circus to behold, plus who does not want Emmy history to be made when she becomes the first actress to win six times for the same role?

Limited Series

Prediction: Big Little Lies

Possible Spoiler: Feud: Bette and Joan

Another very strong category, Big Little Lies seems to be the one to beat. With its timely portrayal of a group of women whose lives are not as perfect as they seem, director Jean Marc-Vallée created a truly compelling, funny, and suspenseful piece of television. Nevertheless, Ryan Murphy is an Emmy favorite and he delivered big time with Feud and its portrayal of the Golden Age of Hollywood.

Television Movie

Prediction: The Wizard of Lies

Possible Spoiler: Sherlock – The Lying Detective

Two years ago Sherlock surprisingly won for the fun, but uneven The Abominable Bride; considering that The Lying Detective is arguably one of the series’ finest installments, it is a solid bet for the upset. However, I was completely captivated with Barry Levinson’s The Wizard of Lies. Told mostly in muted colors inside asphyxiating rooms, the movie provides an entrancing representation of a sociopath, the crimes he committed, and the dire effects of his horrible actions.

Limited Series Actor

Prediction: Robert De Niro (The Wizard of Lies)

Possible Spoiler: Riz Ahmed (The Night Of)

Riz Ahmed seems like the frontrunner, but once again he is up against one of the all time greats. De Niro successfully transforms himself into Bernie Madoff in perhaps his best performance in recent years. He is subdued and controlled, but at the same time relentless and disgustingly self-justifying. His deadpan expression throughout is superb in allowing the audience to see inside the soul of such a loathsome man.

Limited Series Actress

Prediction: Nicole Kidman (Big Little Lies)

Possible Spoiler: Susan Sarandon (Feud: Bette and Joan)

Anyone could win here, but Nicole Kidman has the edge for delivering perhaps the best performance of her career. Portraying an abused wife is no easy task, but Kidman does it with ease, creating a multi-layered tragic character, whose internal struggle is truly heartbreaking. Her tearing up as her voice cracks when trying to make sense her situation might just win her the coveted prize. Many predict Jessica Lange for the upset, but I personally loved Susan Sarandon as Bette Davis, fierce and outspoken as here real-life counterpart.

