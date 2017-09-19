Fox loves Taco, and I do too.

By:

09/19/2017

I thought the perfect chai latte didn’t exist. I thought I’d be searching my entire life for the right balance of sweet and spicy, for a not-too-hot concoction, for something that didn’t taste like artificial gingerbread. And I thought I’d never find it. But when I came to DC, I found Little Red Fox. I found THE chai latte. It was spicy, a little sweet, light and warm, not scalding. And it came with pastries to boot.

Last weekend, the coffee shop to end all coffee shops did the extraordinary: they opened a sister shop…that sells tacos.

Tucked away in the Brookland Arts District right next to Catholic University, Fox loves Taco shares its space with a bike repair shop, the sound of the espresso machine meshing with the mending of tires. Simple menus and aesthetically-pleasing pantone colors give the feel of an 80s-style boutique. But what’s best is, of course, the food itself. House-made tortillas hold breakfast taco fixings that are fresh and warm and pair perfectly with their expertly crafted beverages.

I got the Kit on a corn tortilla—potatoes, eggs, and Tillamook cheddar. I could’ve eaten 10 of them. Paired with Little Red Fox’s signature hot sauce it was truly the ideal flavor combination. A staple for any breakfast food lover. The only downside (which could possibly be seen as the opposite) is that all the tacos are vegetarian, so don’t come looking for chorizo.

Since the shop is still new, I expect that more is on the horizon. The menu could be tinkered with, and when I arrived at 2 p.m. they were already out of flour tortillas and some key taco ingredients. But all was forgiven in consideration of their relative newness and truly amazing customer service–I felt no judgement when I came up to the register for taco round two.

So if you can, take the trip to Brookland and experience some of DC’s finest fast-casual-cool cuisine. Two tacos, a brownie and a chai latte all cost under $15. The $30 I spent while wandering around the Arts Walk won’t count.