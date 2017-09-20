Fourth Swastika Found on Campus

By:

09/20/2017

A swastika was found in an LXR restroom this evening, according to an email from university president John DeGioia to the student body. Earlier in the evening, a Rosh Hashanah service was held in Gaston Hall to celebrate the Jewish new year.

The statement said that the graffiti was found in a women’s restroom alongside “threatening and derogatory” messages promoting violence against women.

“There is never a time or place for these acts, and this incident is even more disturbing during Rosh Hashanah. We stand in solidarity with our Jewish community and strongly condemn this act of hate, anti-Semitism, and sexism,” the statement reads.

This is the fourth swastika found in recent weeks, and the second in LXR.

The statement once again affirmed the university’s stance against hateful acts. “We reject hatred, racism, bigotry, anti-Semitism, sexism, and Islamophobia,” the email read. “Ours is a community where all faiths are welcomed, and where we choose to come together in understanding and service towards one another.”