GUSA Announces New Saturday GUTS Bus Service

09/20/2017

GUSA and the Office of Transportation Management are beginning a new schedule of Saturday GUTS bus service, as part of the GUSA executives’ commitment to easier transportation for students to reach the Washington area,

In a school-wide email sent out on Sept. 12, GUSA President Kamar Mack (COL ‘19) announced the creation of the new schedule for the fall 2017 semester that will run through Dec. 9 of this year.

Starting on Sept. 16, buses on the Dupont Circle route will depart from the on-campus turnaround every 20 minutes on Saturdays between 9:00 a.m. and 7:40 p.m. to allow students to quickly get to and from the Dupont Circle area. Previously, this service ran every 80 minutes. GUSA used data from last year’s bus schedule to inform this change.

The Saturday route will also include a new stop at 25th and L streets, which will allow students to easily access the 25th Street Trader Joe’s grocery store. “From a student health and affordability perspective, making Trader Joe’s available is a huge win, especially for juniors and seniors not on meal plans. Having access to healthy, affordable food is big. It’s an important part of what Georgetown should be providing in the interest of its students,” said Brody Sloan (SFS ‘19), Mack’s chief of staff.

Jack Pelose (COL ’19), the vice chair of GUSA’s Transportation Policy Committee, emphasized the originality of the new route. “The cool thing about the new schedule is that it’s a GUSA created thing.”

GUSA also hopes more students will take advantage of the new schedule and use the GUTS service to explore the greater Washington area beyond Georgetown’s gates. “Dupont Circle offers access to a lot of different places in D.C., and it pretty much opens up the entire city to students,” said Mack.

Image Credit: Max Blodgett