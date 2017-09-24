Dodson’s Heroics Propel No. 16 Men’s Soccer to Big East Victory

By:

For the second consecutive game, the No. 16 Georgetown men’s soccer team (6-1-1, 1-1 Big East) overcame an early deficit en route to a 2-1 comeback victory over DePaul (3-5-1, 0-1-1 Big East) on Saturday evening in Chicago. Freshman forward Derek Dodson netted both goals for the Hoyas, who avoided a fourth-consecutive overtime game because of Dodson’s brace.

The win gives the Hoyas some breathing room in the conference standings, as the Blue and Gray now sit in third place. Despite having the best overall record and goal differential in the conference (+9), Georgetown’s road defeat to Xavier (5-2-2, 1-1-0 Big East), their first loss of the season, relegated the team to the bottom half of the table. Saturday’s performance, however, provides the Hoyas with three crucial conference points. The top six teams qualify for the conference tournament in November.

Early in the game, it was Georgetown that applied pressure. Junior midfielder Kyle Zajec recorded two shots in the first twelve minutes, but was unable to score on either attempt. In the thirteenth minute, however, DePaul was awarded a penalty kick after Georgetown junior goalkeeper JT Marcinkowski was issued a yellow card on a hard challenge in the box. DePaul graduate student forward Stijn van der Slot stepped up to the spot and converted on the penalty to give the Blue Demons a 1-0 lead.

Georgetown continued attacking in the period, resulting in eight shots and three corner kicks. It was until the 42nd minute, however, that the Blue and Gray would find their equalizer. Sophomore defender/midfielder Dylan Nealis sent a low cross into the box, which found Dodson at the near post, who was able to direct the cross into the net.

After the half, Georgetown was dominant, outshooting DePaul 10-4. The Hoyas, however, only managed to place three of these shots on frame. DePaul earned two corner kicks in the final five minutes, but was unable to convert on either. The game seemed destined for overtime as the clock approached full time, but Dodson had other plans. He was once again the recipient of a cross sent to the near post, this time delivered by senior midfielder Declan McCabe, and converted the chance to give the Blue and Gray a 2-1 lead in the 89th minute. DePaul was unable to register a shot before time expired.

Georgetown will now enjoy a full week of rest after a week in which they played three games, two of which went to overtime. Next Saturday, Sept. 30, the Hoyas will host Marquette (1-5-1, 1-1 Big East) at Shaw Field. Kickoff is slated for 1:00 pm.

Image Credits: Georgetown Sports Information