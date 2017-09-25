The Weekly List: How to Feel Like a Badass

The Weekly List: How to Feel Like a Badass

By:
09/25/2017

It’s Friday night and you’re done with classes for the week. I’ve just done you the favor of creating a playlist that combines how great you’re feeling with how great your weekend is going to be.

1.  Rihanna: “Woo”

In this hypnotic and edgy pop song, Rihanna throws the ultimate shade at her insensitive ex that’s still reeling for her.

2. Tinashe: “Party Favors”

This sultry song will make you feel like you own the party.

3. A$AP Ferg: “Let it go”

You won’t be able to help but dance to this song that raps about overcoming anyone who tries to get in your way.

4. Childish Gambino: “Sweatpants”

In this upbeat hip-hop song, Childish Gambino laughs at all the haters that are indications of his success.

5. Rihanna: “BBHMM”

“BBHMM” can make even the sweetest person feel intimidating.

6. Christina Aguilera: “Lady Marmalade”

When Aguilera struts every chord of her vocal range in this smooth-yet-intriguing pop song, you’ll feel like Lady Marmalade herself.

7. Beyoncé: “Don’t Hurt Yourself”

In this brutally honest rock song, a nice change of genre for Beyoncé, she warns people not to mess with her because ultimately, they’ll just end up hurting themselves.

8. Cardi B: “Bodak Yellow”

Do I really need to explain?

Image Credits: Photo: Daniel Varghese

Michelle Amoedo

Michelle Amoedo


