Men’s Soccer Looks to Remain Undefeated At Home Against Marquette

09/30/2017

The No. 14 Georgetown men’s soccer team (6-1-1, 1-1-0 Big East) will look to continue its undefeated streak at home on Saturday, as the team hosts Big East foe Marquette (1-6-1, 1-1-0 Big East). The game will kickoff at 1:00 pm.

Georgetown enters the game on the heels of two consecutive comeback victories. Ten days ago, the team came back from a 2-0 deficit in the 64th minute to defeat Stony Brook (5-2-2, America East) in overtime. Three days later, freshman forward Derek Dodson scored a 90th minute game-winning goal against DePaul (3-5-1, 0-1-1 Big East) to seal a 2-1 comeback victory for the Hoyas.

“There was no panic when the game got late in either of those games,” said Georgetown Head Coach Brian Wiese. “We just kept plugging away and got those late goals. It builds confidence. The fact that we’re doing it with so many different players… that’s been great to see.”

Marquette, on the other hand, enters Saturday’s matchup having lost five out of their last six contests. However, the Golden Eagles sit even with the Hoyas in the conference standings, thanks to their 4-2 victory over Seton Hall (3-6-1, 0-2-0 Big East) on Sept. 23. The Hoyas may be favorites to win Saturday’s game, but Wiese is aware of the danger Marquette can pose.

“Their record is a little misleading in some ways,” he said. “They have a very good goalkeeper (junior Luiz Barraza), who has some of the best feet in the league. They want to be a good possession-based team and they keep the ball very well. They might be one of the best teams in the league at stretching you out… (Sophomore midfielder) Luka Prpa is a very good player as well. He’s just someone that is a special player for them and we’re going to have to manage him well.”

When asked about the status of sophomore forward Achara, Wiese said that the team’s leading goal scorer was getting closer to seeing the field again. Achara has not played since Sept. 9 due to an undisclosed injury.

Saturday’s game can be streamed on the Big East Digital Network. Fans can also follow @GUVoiceSports on Twitter for live updates throughout the game.

Image Credits: Georgetown Sports Information