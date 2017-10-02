The Weekly List: Freshman Feels

By:

10/02/2017

Fellow freshmen, we have made it through the first month. At this point, the constant social interaction, the aggressively average food, and the work we put off every weekend is starting to catch up to us—and we miss home. Whether you live out of the country or can catch a train back this weekend, whether you’re a lonely freshman or a jaded senior, here are some tracks for when you’re missing the familiar.

1. Petit Biscuit: “Sunset Lover”

Soft electronic synth never fails to evoke nostalgia. Produced by a 16-year-old French artist, this track opens with a simple guitar line that blends into easy percussion and soothing chopped vocals. Plug in and reminisce.

2. Troye Sivan: “Suburbia”

“They all say that nothing ever changes / Through the new lines that are on their faces”

Every song on Blue Neighborhood is perfect for chill vibes, feeling reflective, or when you just need to wallow. “Suburbia” features Troye’s signature ambient electronic sound, strings in the chorus, and lyrics that will make you feel some type of way.

3. Jason Mraz: “93 Million Miles”

“Just know that wherever you go / You can always come home”

No one can deny that there’s something calming and comforting about an acoustic guitar. You’ll be humming this smooth melody to yourself for the rest of the day, reminding yourself of the home that’s waiting.

4. HAIM: “Falling”

“I’ll never look back, never give up / And if it gets rough, it’s time to get rough”

Quick and rhythmic with an echoing bass, this track will lift your spirits and put a bounce in your step in no time. Its youthful attitude is also captured on the movie soundtrack for Paper Towns (2015).

5. OneRepublic: “Life in Color”

“And just when I could run this race no more / Sun bursts, clouds break”

I listened to a lot of OneRepublic growing up, but this is one of my favorites. The baseline percussion keeps the energy level high throughout and the vocals echo just the right amount. You can’t listen to this song without gaining a newfound optimism.

6. Andy Grammer: “Keep Your Head Up”

“Is it all worth it? / Am I gonna turn out fine? / Oh, you’ll turn out fine”

I rediscovered this classic throwback of a song this past summer and absolutely loved it. You can’t help but bob your head, snap to the beat, sing along and really feel that everything will be alright.

7. Macklemore (feat. Ke$ha): “Good Old Days”

“Someday soon your whole life’s gonna change / You’ll miss the magic of these good old days”

This hip-hop ballad is the pinnacle of nostalgia. The opening chords of piano hit you like a brick. Macklemore’s words combined with Ke$ha’s powerful but vulnerable vocals makes for a quality anthem about living in the moment.

8. Imagine Dragons: “It’s Time”

“I get a little bit bigger, but then I’ll admit / I’m just the same as I was”

The first time I heard this song was in a trailer for the movie The Perks of Being a Wallflower (2013). It’s been four years since then, but the sentiment it captures for me remains the same. You grow up, things and people change—but you’ll always know who you are.

Image Credits: Photo: Daniel Varghese