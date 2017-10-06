Defenders United: Bahar Ansari

By:

10/06/2017

As a meditation on the role of public defense in our society, “Defenders United” explores the lives and work of public defense attorneys across the United States from the perspective of a current law student. In episode one, Legal Aid Society trial attorney and CUNY clinical professor Bahar Ansari discusses the relationship between her work and her identity as an Iranian-American woman, the singular challenges of representing indigent clients in New York City, and advice for both future defenders and prosecutors.

Episode transcript can be found here.