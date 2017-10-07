Football can’t stop Princeton’s offense in loss

By:

After jumping out to a 10-0 lead, the Georgetown football team (1-4, Patriot League) allowed 50 unanswered points as they fell to Princeton (3-1, Ivy League), 50-30. Princeton quarterback, senior Chad Kanoff, threw for 313 yards and four touchdowns, while Georgetown quarterback Clay Norris started the game for the Hoyas, but was replaced in the second quarter by sophomore Gunther Johnson.

The Hoyas got off to a strong start as all three units made big plays early. The offense opened the game with a 12 play, 75 yard touchdown drive capped off by a 4-yard touchdown run from senior running back Alex Valles. The defense then forced a three-and-out, and the Princeton punter fumbled the snap on the punt and sophomore defensive lineman Khristian Tate recovered at Princeton’s 19-yard line for the Hoyas. Sophomore kicker Brad Hurst made a 36-yard field goal to give the Hoyas their biggest lead of the day, 10-0.

From there, it was all Princeton. Kanoff responded with a 13-yard touchdown pass to junior Jesper Horsted and followed up that drive with another touchdown. Down by four, Norris was sacked in the end zone for a safety, and Princeton successfully converted the two-point conversion for a 17-10 lead to close out the first quarter.

Two more touchdown passes and a 39-yard interception return gave Princeton a 36-10 lead at halftime. The Tigers added two quick scores out of the half, including a 63-yard pass from Kanoff to junior Stephen Carlson, which marked Kanoff’s moving into second-place on the all-time passing yards leader list for Princeton with 5,269 career yards.

The Hoyas were determined to make it a game, though. Princeton pulled its starters midway through the third quarter with a 40 point lead. Johnson promptly led the offense on a 75-yard drive culminating in a 7-yard touchdown run from sophomore Michael Darius. The Hoyas’ defense then stopped Princeton on fourth down, and Johnson added a 2-yard touchdown run of his own to cut the lead to 50-24. Then, a 21-yard fumble return for a touchdown from Tate with 13:14 left in the fourth quarter prompted Princeton Head Coach Bob Surace to put his starters back in the game.

The comeback would stop there. The Princeton offense drove down the field and missed a field goal, but the Hoyas would turn the ball over on downs at the Princeton 30-yard line. The Tigers then ran out the clock.

“I thought Gunther did a good job of extending plays,” Georgetown Head Coach Rob Sgarlata said. “He got some pressure in the pocket and was able to get out and use his legs and run well.” He also said that the team’s offensive output in the second half is something that the team can build on.

Sgarlata also praised the play of Khristian Tate, and said that he hopes to build on the defense’s big plays next week. The Hoyas will travel to Lehigh University for another away game next Saturday, Oct. 14. Kickoff is scheduled for 12:30 pm.

Image Credits: Georgetown Sports Information