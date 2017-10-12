…The Theater of It All
The pages ahead explore how fashion forges identity and helps wearers create clarity despite the chaos of everyday life. We have partnered with Mask and Bauble Dramatic Society (M&B) for a photo shoot that encompasses all the drama, ’80s glamor, and theatricality of their latest production, Rumors, showing Oct. 12-21. Actors from the show don costume, and models sport clothing, blurring the lines of reality and fiction.
Costumes should help add to the story and increase and amplify the director’s vision…
— Caroline Healy, Rumors costume designer
There’s a quote you may have heard from Coco Chanel that’s like, ‘If you’re going out for the night and getting all dressed up, you’re putting on all your accessories, look in the mirror and take one thing off’ and I was like… ‘Well, these people looked in the mirror and then put another thing on.’ They want all eyes to be on them.
The actors are working on telling the story with their bodies, and so [the costume designer is]telling the story with clothes. Every decision you make about what to put on the actor, be it a pocket square or shoes … is reflective of the character and the story that you’re trying to convey onstage to the audience.