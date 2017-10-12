…The Theater of It All

The pages ahead explore how fashion forges identity and helps wearers create clarity despite the chaos of everyday life. We have partnered with Mask and Bauble Dramatic Society (M&B) for a photo shoot that encompasses all the drama, ’80s glamor, and theatricality of their latest production, Rumors, showing Oct. 12-21. Actors from the show don costume, and models sport clothing, blurring the lines of reality and fiction.

Model Zoey Needham dons a peony velvet robe (H&M: 3222 M. St. NW).

Photo by: Isabel Lord



Model Zoey Needham (left) wears a pink puffer blouse (H&M) and gray pinstripe jersey pants (H&M). Model Olivia Jenkins (right) dazzles in a frothy white blouse (H&M) and mint culottes (H&M).

Photo by: Isabel Lord

Photo by: Isabel Lord

Costumes should help add to the story and increase and amplify the director’s vision…

— Caroline Healy, Rumors costume designer

Photo by: Isabel Lord

Photo by: Isabel Lord



Photo by: Maya Tenzer

Photo by: Isabel Lord

Needham in red velvet unitard (Forever 21: 3222 M. St. NW) and star rhinestone faux leather jacket (T.J.Maxx: 3222 M. St. NW).

Photo by: Kate Clark

Needham (left) in metallic dress (H&M); M&B Actor Harrison Rose (right) in costume.

Photo by: Isabel Lord



There’s a quote you may have heard from Coco Chanel that’s like, ‘If you’re going out for the night and getting all dressed up, you’re putting on all your accessories, look in the mirror and take one thing off’ and I was like… ‘Well, these people looked in the mirror and then put another thing on.’ They want all eyes to be on them.

Top right: (from left) Needham in black blouse and gray pants (H&M); M&B Actress Madison Carter in costume; Model Rayne Sullivan in suit (Hugo Boss).

Photo by: Isabel Lord



Photo by: Lydia Franz

Photo by: Lydia Franz

The actors are working on telling the story with their bodies, and so [the costume designer is]telling the story with clothes. Every decision you make about what to put on the actor, be it a pocket square or shoes … is reflective of the character and the story that you’re trying to convey onstage to the audience.

Photo by: Isabel Lord

Photo by: Isabel Lord



Photo by: Isabel Lord