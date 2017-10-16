Volleyball Falls to Depaul and Marquette in Big East Play

By:

The Georgetown women’s volleyball team (7-14, 1-8 Big East) dropped both of its matches over the weekend at McDonough Arena. The Hoyas lost in five sets (15-25, 25-18, 25-18, 18-25, 15-11) to the Depaul Blue Demons (8-12, 2-6 Big East) on Saturday before falling in straight sets (25-17, 25-12, 25-16) to the Marquette Golden Eagles (14-6, 8-1 Big East) on Sunday afternoon . Junior middle blocker Symone Speech led the Hoyas with 26 kills over the weekend, while fellow junior, outside hitter Alyssa Sinnette, added 20 kills over the course of the two matches. The Blue and Gray have now dropped six matches in a row, with their last victory coming September 29th.

In Saturday’s match-up, the Hoyas were involved in a close encounter throughout the five sets, with both sides countering each other’s runs with spurts of their own. After the Hoyas jumped out to a 15-1 advantage in the first set, the Blue Demons cut the lead down to 21-13 before eventually dropping the frame. During the ensuing set, it was Depaul’s turn to hold a large lead over the Hoyas, take an early 8-2 advantage before holding on by a score of 25-18. The Blue Demons would take the final, decisive fifth set by a score of 15-11, closing the match on a 7-2 run.

Georgetown could not find the same magic that extended Saturday’s match to five sets on Sunday against Marquette. The Hoyas came out slow in the first set, spotting the Golden Eagles an early 4-0 advantage that they could not recover from. During the second set, Georgetown succumbed to Marquette’s high hitting percentage (47.8 percent) and struggled to stay afloat, falling behind early and losing 25-12. The Hoyas took an early 6-3 lead in the third set, but were overwhelmed by a Marquette onslaught that gave the Golden Eagles a 25-16 win. Junior setter Paige McKnight moved into fourth place on the all-time assist list at Georgetown after recording 18 assists against Marquette.

The Hoyas return to action Saturday on the road against Villanova. The first serve is scheduled for 7:00 pm.

Image Credits: Georgetown Sports Information