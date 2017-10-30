Men’s Cross Country Three-Peats, Women Take Third at Big East Championships

By:

10/30/2017

On Saturday, October 28, the Georgetown men’s cross country team took first place and the women’s team took third place at the 2017 Big East cross country championships. The event was held at the Wayne E. Dannehl Cross Country Course in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

The men made Big East history, becoming the second team ever to capture three conference tournaments in consecutive years and clinching the program’s ninth Big East title. Graduate student and All-American Jonathan Green led the way for the men, finishing first overall in a field of 85 runners. Green was the first Hoya to win the Big East Championship race since Andrew Bumbalough in 2008. He notched a time of 24:27:6 over the eight-kilometer course. In addition, three Georgetown runners finished within the top ten, and all five scoring runners finished within the top fifteen: junior Reilly Bloomer finished fourth overall, junior Nick Wareham seventh, sophomore Jack Van Scoter twelfth, and junior Nick Golebiowski sixteenth. Bloomer and Wareham earned All-Big East First Team honors, and graduate student Amos Bartelsmeyer, who finished 20th, earned All-Big East Second Team honors. Finally, the men’s coaching staff was named Big East Men’s Coaching Staff of the Year..

As for the women, senior Josette Norris was first among Hoya finishers, and ninth overall. Norris achieved a time of 20:52:6 on the six-kilometer course. The women’s team ran in a solid pack, as the next six runners all finished within 11.2 seconds of each other. Senior Kennedy Weisner finished twelfth overall, freshman Martha MacDonald thirteenth, senior Autumn Eastman fourteenth, graduate student Meredith Rizzo fifteenth, and freshman Margie Cullen sixteenth. Senior Madeline Perez did not score, but finished just 18.2 seconds behind the team leader Norris. The women’s team also racked up several accolades. Norris picked up All-Big East First Team honors, and Weisner, MacDonald, Eastman, Rizzo, Cullen, and Perez were all honored on the All-Big East Second Team.

The season is not over yet for either team, as they will both compete in the 2017 NCAA Mid-Atlantic Region Championships in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania on Friday, November 10.

Full results from the Big East Championships can be found here.

Image Credits: Georgetown Sports Information