10/30/2017

With the change in the name of Georgetown’s home venue from the Verizon Center to the Capital One Arena, your favorite Georgetown hoops podcast also needed a new name. Ladies and gentlemen, we bring you the Vault.

In the first episode of the newly-named Voice podcast dedicated solely to Georgetown basketball, Tyler Pearre, Nick Gavio, and Santul Nerkar discuss the Hoyas’ active offseason, scheduling, new players, and the Big East.