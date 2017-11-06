The Weekly List: Resistance

By:

11/06/2017

With the anniversary of Trump’s election coming up, we’d all like a nice pick-me-up. Unfortunately, as impeachment hearings apparently require a more colossal devastation to our national institutions than what we’ve experienced so far, here are some songs to tide you over until then.

Emeli Sande: “Read All About It, Part III”

This is the frustrated scream into the void that demands that our politicians listen to us. “I wanna sing, I wanna shout/ I wanna scream ‘till the words dry out.” It’s also a great rallying song for the press.

Marvin Gaye: “What’s Going On”

Every time your phone lights up with a new CNN alert, this is probably what will go through your head. Except a lot less calmly.

Creedence Clearwater Revival: “Fortunate Son”

This Vietnam-era protest song was originally about the draft, but it applies universally to protest against the rich and powerful who monopolize our politics and make laws that only benefit themselves.

Beyonce: “Run the World (Girls)”

Let’s be honest. If the past year has taught us anything, it’s that men think they run the world, but women refuse to be ignored. Put on your pussy hats, ladies, because in the immortal words of Queen B, “disrespect us, no they won’t.”

Kendrick Lamar: “Alright”

Kendrick’s song was the mantra of Black Lives Matter in 2015. It’s a recognition of our problems, especially the ones that disproportionately affect the black community, and an understanding that we will be okay.

Dixie Chicks: “Not Ready to Make Nice”

The Dixie Chicks faced boycotts and protests when they came out against the Iraq War in early 2003. It’s a good reminder to stay “mad as hell.”

Gil Scott-Heron: “The Revolution Will Not Be Televised”

The resistance happens in our hearts and minds and willingness to participate.

Crowded House: “Don’t Dream It’s Over”

“Don’t Dream It’s Over,” because it’s not over. As Crowded House reminds us,“They come, they come/ to build a wall between us/ we know they won’t win.”

Image Credits: Photo: Daniel Varghese