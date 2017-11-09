MedStar Hospital Pavilion Details Announced in Planning 601 Session

By:

The MedStar Hospital released details Monday, Nov. 5 on its plan to construct a surgical pavilion. In the presentation, Georgetown construction staff laid out a timeline for the project, which also includes changes to campus roads.

The new surgical pavilion will total 477,000 square feet, holding 156 private rooms, additional operating rooms, and a new helicopter pad. It will be built on the present parking lot in front of the MedStar Hospital.

According to figures released Monday, the pavilion will cost a projected $600 million, with construction beginning in winter 2018 and finalized by winter 2022.

The project will also restructure the entrance to campus from Reservoir Road, and move most hospital parking underground.

“The project will improve traffic conditions, the pedestrian nature of campus, invest in sustainability improvements and place making through the addition of green/open space and tree canopy,” Robin Morey, vice president of Planning and Facilities Management, wrote in an email to the Voice.

The surgical pavilion is the university’s first major project since the release of Georgetown’s 2017-2036 Campus Plan, which was approved in December 2016. In addition to the pavilion, the plan proposed staff increases, student housing renovations, and a focus on sustainability.