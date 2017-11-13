Suspect Pleads Guilty to Kidnapping of Georgetown Student

By:

Paolo Aldorasi, the man accused of kidnapping a Georgetown student in January, pleaded guilty to assault with intent to rob in Washington, D.C. District Court on Nov. 2, according to a Washington Post report.

Assault with intent to rob carries a sentence of two to 15 years. The plea was part of a deal with the prosecution, dropping a federal charge of kidnapping, which carries a potential life sentence.

Aldorasi was arrested by the FBI in February near Seattle, and has been in custody since.

According to a Jan. 27 Metropolitan Police Department report, the incident involved Aldorasi forcing the student into his SUV on the 3400 block of O Street, less than four blocks from Georgetown’s front gates. The report then describes how Aldorasi drove the victim to ATMs and retail stores to force the victim to withdraw funds or purchase items, where Aldorasi was recorded on surveillance cameras.

The victim was released unharmed and reported the incident to police.

U.S. District Court Judge Richard Leon set Jan. 30, 2018, as the sentencing date.