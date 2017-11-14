Pregame Primer: Mount St. Mary’s

By:

The Georgetown men’s basketball team (1-0, Big East) will host Mount St. Mary’s (0-2, Northeastern) on Wednesday night at Capital One Arena. The game will tip off at 7:00 pm ET and can be seen live on Fox Sports 2.

The Hoyas enter the game following a 73-57 victory over Jacksonville (0-2, Atlantic Sun) on Sunday afternoon in head coach Patrick Ewing’s debut. Junior center Jessie Govan and junior forward Marcus Derrickson led the team with 20 points apiece, while Govan added a career-high 15 rebounds in the win. It was a turnover-filled affair on Sunday, with Georgetown committing 18 turnovers and Jacksonville 22.

“I’m very concerned [about the turnovers],” Ewing said after the game. “We turn the ball over in practice, we’ve turned the ball over in our first two scrimmages. That’s something I’ve been talking to the team about, and it’s something we need to do a better job about.”

Aside from the turnovers, Georgetown was efficient on the offensive end, shooting 45.6 percent from the field and 38.5 percent from deep. The Blue & Gray also tallied 18 assists on 26 made field goals, as senior guard Jonathan Mulmore led the way with seven.

Mount St. Mary’s on the other hand, lost its first game of the season on Friday at Marquette (1-1, Big East), 80-59, and its second game on Monday at No. 13 Notre Dame (2-0, Atlantic Coast), 88-62. The Mountaineers rely heavily on 3-pointers, attempting 31.5 per game, but convert on just 28.6 percent of their chances from deep. The team also struggles defensively, allowing opponents to shoot 52 percent from the field through two games this season.

Georgetown holds a 21-5 record against the Mount, with the last meeting coming in the 2009-10 season. The Blue & Gray defeated the Mountaineers, 83-62, in that contest.

Image Credits: Georgetown Sports Information