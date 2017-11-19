Concert Preview: ODESZA, November 25, The Anthem

By:

ODESZA don’t have any time for a Thanksgiving food coma. After releasing their first project, Summer’s Gone (2012), Harrison Mills and Clayton Knight have been on a breakneck streak through the upper echelons of electronic dance music. They followed up their breakout album with My Friends Never Die EP (2013) and In Return (2014), and began touring throughout North America, performing dozens of sold-out shows and appearing at premier festivals, including Coachella and Lollapalooza.

Lithe, hypnotic, and eminently danceable, ODESZA sit comfortably on the cutting edge of EDM, and delivers consistently surprising and memorable tracks. Recently, they collaborated with noted soul and blues singer Leon Bridges on “Across the Room,” in a remarkably smooth fusion of their seemingly disparate genres. For all their tours and festival sets, ODESZA have honed their live performances and become one of EDM’s must-see acts.

On Sept. 8, they released A Moment Apart, which reached 3rd on Billboard’s popular music charts. They have accompanied the album with a multi-continent tour which has sold out multiple venues, and have been accompanied by a range of artists, most often SOFI TUKKER and Louis Futon. Their tour takes them to two nights at The Anthem immediately after Thanksgiving, on Nov. 24 and 25, the first of which is sold out.

Doors open at 6:00 and the show will begin at 7:30. Tickets are available here.