Mumps Cases Continue on Campus

11/30/2017

Three more students have been diagnosed with mumps since Nov. 3, according to Vincent WinklerPrins, the assistant vice president for student health, bringing the total number of diagnosed mumps cases among undergraduates to five this semester.

Additional cases have been reported in the Washington D.C., and WinklerPrins wrote in a Nov. 30 email to students that, “these cases [both on and off campus]have been contained, and as we have learned about each new case, we have coordinated with the D.C. Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control (CDC).”

Students were informed of the first diagnosed case on Oct. 10 in an email from WinklerPrins, who also reported a second case on Nov. 3.

WinklerPrins reminded students that mumps is contagious and spread through, “direct contact with infected respiratory secretions from coughing, sneezing, or through direct contact with contaminated items or surfaces.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control, the symptoms of mumps include fever, headaches, muscle aches, tiredness, loss of appetite, and swollen or tender salivary glands.

“Symptoms typically appear 16-18 days after infection,” according to the website. “But this period can range from 12-25 days after infection.”

WinklerPrins wrote that, “the vast majority of all current Georgetown University students have been vaccinated.” but if students are concerned that they are experiencing the symptoms of mumps, they should call the Student Health Center at 202-687-2200 immediately.

D.C. colleges, including American, George Washington, and Catholic University, have all experienced multiple mumps outbreaks on their campuses this semester.

WinklerPrins wrote that a few simple steps could be taken to reduce the spread of mumps and other infectious diseases, including covering your mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing, not sharing food or utensils, and frequent hand washing.