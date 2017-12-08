Former field hockey coach Shannon Soares appointed associate athletics director for administration and varsity sports

By:

12/08/2017

On Thursday, Georgetown announced that former field hockey head coach Shannon Soares has been promoted to associate athletics director for administration and varsity sports. Soares will step down as head coach of the field hockey team, and the university will begin the search for a new head coach immediately.

Soares led the program for four years, leading the program to a 28-46 record. In her final season as head coach, the Hoyas recorded a 9-10 record, the most wins for the program since 2002. Soares worked to turn the program around, after the Hoyas only recorded two wins in the 2011 and 2012 seasons. She recruited the extremely successful current freshman class, including forward Cami Osbourne, and defender Anna Farley, who finished first and second in points this season. Farley was the first freshman Hoya to gain all Big East Honors this past season.

“I’m excited to announce Shannon as our newest associate athletics director,” Reed said. “Although the field hockey program will miss her, having someone with a coaching background on our administrative team will add valuable insight and perspective. Shannon’s mission has always been to educate her student-athletes both on and off of the playing field and I look forward to the contributions she will bring to our entire department.”

As associate athletics director for administration and varsity sports, Soares will oversee multiple athletic programs and work with various coaches and the Cooper Leadership Program.

“The creation of this position is innovative and shows that we as a department and university value positive and healthy culture within collegiate athletics,” Soares said. “I am looking forward to serving the hardworking and talented coaches within the department as we continue to work to create a high-quality experience for our student-athletes that prepares them for life well beyond sport.”

Image Credits: Georgetown Sports Information