Is This the Year for Wichita State?

12/08/2017

The mere utterance of “Wichita State” is enough to strike fear into the hearts of NCAA Blue Bloods, and not just because of their petrifying mascot. The once-cute Shockers have transformed into a perennial March Madness contender, using a stifling defense to fluster even the most organized offenses in college basketball. Wichita State’s high-profile tournament victims since 2013 have included Gonzaga, Ohio State, Arizona, and Kansas, whose status as top dog in the Sunflower State was claimed by the Shockers following their 2015 showdown.

This year, the Shockers are at it again, sporting a top-ten defense to go along with a gutty playmaker in sophomore guard Landry Shamet. Yet, this year’s Shockers have garnered much more publicity than in previous years, earning preseason hype and even a moniker as the “Gonzaga of the Midwest.” There have even been several predictions for a return to the Final Four. Why this shift in narrative? Can the Shockers live up to the challenge?

For one thing, the Shockers will face much stiffer competition this year than in years past. Wichita State’s rise to national prominence has prompted their exit from the weak Missouri Valley Conference and entry into the American Athletic Conference, which features higher-tier programs such as Connecticut and Cincinnati. Instead of having to exhaust their supply of marquee matchups during non-conference play, the Shockers will have additional opportunities to shine in AAC play. In past years, Wichita State has had a definite NCAA tournament ceiling due to their weak strength of schedule, which has precluded the Shockers from obtaining a high seed in March. That will no longer be a hindrance for the Shockers, who have supplemented their remodeled conference schedule with contests against Notre Dame, Oklahoma, and Baylor.

Of course, this Shockers’ ability and experience is also deserving of the hype they have received. Shamet (14.6ppg) is a shifty, fearless point guard who leads the Shockers’ offensive arsenal, while senior guard Connor Frankamp (37.3 3PT%) is a deadeye from long range. Senior big man Shaquille Morris can play like his namesake at times and when junior guard Markis McDuffie returns from injury, the Shockers will be adding an NBA-caliber scoring threat to the mix. The Shockers shoot 50% from the field, average 88 points a game, rarely turn the ball over, and bring back players who almost upset a star-studded Kentucky squad. Did I mention they defend? Greg Marshall’s system demands that each player buys into the in-your-shorts, nonstop man-to-man pressure for 40 minutes.. Each of the past five Wichita State teams has sported a top-20 defense according to KenPom, which is no small feat given the yearly roster turnover. There’s no sign that this Shocker team will be any different.

Wichita State is certainly not perfect, however, and faces several challenges that may spell an early doom for them this March. One issue is McDuffie’s availability; the athletic phenom has been out since suffering a stress fracture in September. Should McDuffie face complications with his recovery, the Shockers would be left without a slashing wing presence that can create defensive mismatches. Furthermore, the Shockers have thus far displayed an alarming tendency to spot early leads to inferior opposition. During the Maui Invitational, Wichita State fell behind a cellar-dwelling Cal squad and needed some late heroics from Shamet and Morris to pull away. Against South Dakota State at home, the Shockers rallied from an eight-point halftime deficit to survive a surprising test from the Jackrabbits of the Summit Conference. In both of these games, the Shockers played as if they were still in the Missouri Valley Conference, going through the motions of competing hard in a game that they could coast through. Wichita State will be in for a rude awakening if they carry the same mentality into games versus nationally-ranked Cincinnati and SMU. Poor performances in those games could place the Shockers in the tough position that they have occupied since 2015: a low seed with the challenge of going up against a blue-blood early in March Madness.

On paper, the Shockers possess everything it takes to make it to the final Monday night of the college basketball season: a veteran coach who preaches a nightmarish defensive scheme, NBA talent on the wings, and a heady point guard who can nail thirty-footers when the possession breaks down. If I were to give a Final Four prediction today, the obvious first three choices would be Duke, Villanova, and Michigan State. Add the Shockers to round out the 2018’s cream of the crop. After years of sustained success, Wichita State is no longer a “shocker” when it comes to NCAA Tournament prospects, and the college basketball world waits in anticipation for the non-Jayhawk contender from Kansas to reach its One Shining Moment. Or, at the very least, Wichita State can do its American duty to keep Coach K and Duke from capturing yet another national title.

Photo: Wichita State Sports Information