Women’s basketball travels to NC State for another difficult matchup

12/10/2017

Coming off its first home loss of the season against Minnesota (9-1 Big Ten) on Thursday, the Georgetown women’s basketball team (4-4, Big East) looks to turn things around on Sunday, facing off at North Carolina State (7-2, ACC). The Hoyas will take on a second straight Power Five team and their first opponent this season to have advanced past the first round of last season’s NCAA tournament.

After recording a 23-9 record a season ago, the Wolfpack has continued its winning ways this year. Demonstrating a balanced offensive attack, NC State began the season with six straight victories before coming up short in two of its last three matchups. Senior forward Chelsea Nelson leads the team in scoring with 15.1 points per game, and three other players average double-digit scoring.

The Wolfpack profits from different players taking charge in each game. In the last matchup, a 79-55 thrashing of Tulane (5-4 AAC), it was sophomore guard Aislinn Konig, the team’s third leading scorer who took over, scoring 19 points, including five three-pointers. The potential for an explosive performance from a variety of sources is what makes the Wolfpack so dangerous to face for opposing defenses.

Georgetown senior center Yazmine Belk will be key as Georgetown looks to slow down the Wolfpack’s top two leading scorers, Nelson and senior center Akela Maize, each of whom stands over six feet tall. Belk held her own in the game against Minnesota, blocking five shots and grabbing 11 rebounds.

During this difficult stretch of the non-conference schedule, Georgetown will look to get back into the win column as they begin a four-game road trip.

The Hoyas will tip off at 2 p.m. on Sunday.

Image Credits: Aaron Wolf/The Georgetown Voice