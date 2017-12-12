2018 Golden Globes: Thoughts on the TV Nominations

By:

12/12/2017

This week, the Golden Globes announced their film and television nominations. I’ve decided to take a look at the latter, and discuss my reactions, thoughts, and everything in between. But first, some overall takes on the nominations as a whole.

Netflix continues to prove their worth and staying power as the premier streaming service. It received a whopping nine TV nominations (12 if you include film). Hulu, in comparison, received just three, all for The Handmaid’s Tale (which won the Emmy for Outstanding Drama Series in September). Interestingly enough, shows such as Veep and Insecure are absent from this year’s Best Comedy nominees, with newbies SMILF and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel claiming spots. I’m not too sure about SMILF’s nomination, but more on that later. Finally, I can see some controversy over HBO’s Big Little Lies’ many nominations in the Limited Series categories. It was announced last week that the show is returning for a second season with the same characters in a continuing storyline, making it no longer a Limited Series. I’m personally not too broken up about it.

Alright, enough with the overall thoughts, it’s time for me to pick apart, to the best of my TV-loving ability, these categories one by one. As Dustin from Stranger Things would say, let’s engage.

Best Television Series (Drama)

Starting off with one of the big categories, the first thing I noticed was that this category is the exact same as last year’s, with The Handmaid’s Tale taking Westworld’s place. It’s a pretty solid category, but I’m honestly not sure about Game of Thrones being in there. I have previously discussed my thoughts on the overall drop of quality of the recent seasons. So, while I’m not surprised that Game of Thrones got the nomination, I don’t think it deserves the win (let alone a nomination).

What I think will win: The Handmaid’s Tale

What I’d like to win: Stranger Things.

Best Television Series (Comedy)

As mentioned before, the most interesting thing about this category is what was left out. No Insecure, which I disagree with. I would have gladly removed SMILF to put in Insecure as I’m not quite sure why SMILF is there. It seems like a wild card, something they just threw in there for fun, and I don’t see it winning. Left out as well is Amazon’s Transparent, which, given the sexual harassment allegations against and subsequent exit of star Jeffrey Tambor, was probably a good call.

What I think will win: Master of None

What I’d like to win: Black-ish

Best Television Performance by an Actor (Musical/Comedy)

It’s nice to see William H. Macy get some love for his role as Frank Gallagher on Shameless. He’s been fantastic in it every season (even the not so good ones) and he hasn’t been nominated since 2015.

Who I think will win: Aziz Ansari

Who I’d like to win: William H. Macy

Best Television Performance by an Actress (Musical/Comedy)

Yes, yes, yes — a thousand times yes for Issa Rae securing that nomination! I’m still bitter about Insecure not being in Best Comedy, but this makes me feel a little better. I’ll also give some love to Alison Brie, who is pretty stellar in Glow.

Who I think will win: Issa Rae

Who I’d like to win: Issa Rae, duh.

Best Television Performance by an Actress (Drama)

Katherine Langford’s nomination for 13 Reasons Why is the most surprising thing about all of these nominations. I audibly gasped when I saw her name. It’s not that I think she wasn’t good, because she certainly was. Sometimes great, even. But Golden Globe nominee great? I don’t know.

Who I think will win: Elisabeth Moss

Who I’d like to win: No preference

Best Television Performance by an Actor (Limited Series)

I’m going to be completely honest here, I have not seen any of these shows. Don’t know much about them either, save Fargo and Twin Peaks, which I know a little bit about. I have nothing of value to say except I’m glad Ewan McGregor is enjoying a nice career post Star Wars prequels.

Who I think will win: no clue

Who I’d like to win: no idea

Best Television Performance by an Actress (Limited Series)

Similar issue as above (darn you college for making it difficult to watch all the television), but I will say that it is interesting that both Big Little Lies and Feud: Bette and Joan have received two nomination each in this category. Nicole Kidman and Reese Witherspoon are in the running for Big Little Lies and Susan Sarandon and Jessica Lange for Feud: Bette and Joan.

Who I think will win: Either actress from Big Little Lies

Who I’d like to win: No preference

Best Supporting Actor (Television)

Where is Noah Schnapp?! I get it, he’s only 13 years old. But that should be even more reason to nominate him. He gave such a hauntingly brilliant performance in Stranger Things that some adult actors couldn’t even pull off. Give Schnapp some love!! I’m glad to see David Arbour here though and Christian Slater carrying Mr. Robot’s only nomination this year.

Who I think will win: Alexander Skarsgård

Who I’d like to win: David Arbour

Best Supporting Actress (Television)

Big Little Lies is a force to be reckoned with this awards season! Once again they have two nominees in the running: Laura Dern and Shailene Woodley. I could see Ann Dowd sneaking in and taking this one for The Handmaid’s Tale though.

Who I think will win: Either actress from Big Littles Lies.

Who I’d like to win: Any of these women really.

Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Big Little Lies has this one on lock. Right? Right?

Who I think will win: refer to my above statement.

Who I’d like to win: I don’t know I have a lot of TV to catch up on.

Well, those are my thoughts and reactions (and sometimes lack thereof) to the Golden Globes’ TV nominations. The Golden Globes airs Jan. 7, 2018 on NBC, where you can see how wrong all of my predictions probably are. Biggest takeaway: winter break is going to be all about TV for me.

Image Credits: Wikimedia Commons