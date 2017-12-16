The Reel Pulpit: Hot Takes on The Last Jedi By: Graham Piro and Michael Bergin 12/16/2017 On the latest episode of The Reel Pulpit, Graham Piro and Mike Bergin discuss the latest installment in the epic Star Wars franchise, in theaters today, Dec. 15. Check out Graham’s full review here. http://media.blubrry.com/voicepodcastnetwork/p/georgetownvoice.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/Star-wars-ULP-121517-3.44-PM.mp3Podcast: Play in new window | DownloadSubscribe: iTunes | Android | RSSShare This:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window) Related
Leave a Reply