Pregame Primer: North Texas Mean Green

12/20/2017

The Georgetown men’s basketball team (8-1, Big East) will take on the North Texas Mean Green (7-5, CUSA) on Wednesday after a heartbreaking overtime loss to historic rival Syracuse (9-1, ACC) on Saturday.

The Hoyas led by 13 with ten minutes remaining against the Orange; however, stellar three point shooting from sophomore guard Tyus Battle and freshman forward Oshae Brissett helped Syracuse claw its way back to tie the game before the final buzzer. The Orange got out to an early lead in the extra period and never relinquished it, defeating the Hoyas 86-79.

Junior center Jessie Govan led the Hoyas with 21 points and eight rebounds. Sophomore guard Jagan Mosely had arguably his best game of the season, adding 20 points, five rebounds, and five assists. Despite shooting 36.6 percent on the season, the Hoyas finished the game just 2-17 from beyond the three point line and gave up 19 offensive rebounds.

North Texas will likely not be as much of a test as Syracuse. However, the Mean Green are coached by Grant McCasland, who last year led Arkansas State to an improbable victory over the Hoyas in McDonough Gymnasium. The Mean Green are led by sophomore guard Roosevelt Smart, who is averaging 18.5 points a game and shooting 43.6 percent from beyond the arc. Smart scored 31 points in the Mean Green’s recent overtime win at San Diego (8-3, WCC).

Govan continues to lead to Hoyas, averaging a double-double with 20.7 points and 12.4 rebounds per game. Unlike Syracuse, North Texas does not have the size to match the 6-foot-10 center, meaning that Govan will likely be able to dominate on the glass, as he has all season. After a standout performance against Syracuse, it remains to be seen what Mosely’s role will be, as he has been coming off the bench as a sixth man thus far. Head Coach Patrick Ewing will also rely on the other two juniors, forward Marcus Derrickson and guard/forward Kaleb Johnson, who average 13.6 and 12 points per game, respectively.

With two games to go before Christmas, and the start of Big East play after, the Hoyas are looking to finish their non-conference schedule on a high note. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m., and the game will be broadcast live on Fox Sports 2. Follow @GUVoiceSports for game day updates and breaking news.

Image Credits: Francis Kpue/The Georgetown Voice