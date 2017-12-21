Women’s basketball finishes non-conference play at VCU

By:

The Georgetown women’s basketball team (4-5, Big East) will take on VCU (2-7, A-10) on Thursday. It will be the Hoyas’ final game before they begin Big East play on December 28 at Providence (6-5, Big East).

The Hoyas are coming off of a tough 63-49 loss to NC State (11-2, ACC). Senior forward Cynthia Petke and senior guard Mikayla Venson led the Hoyas with 15 and 14 points, respectively. Junior guard Dionna White added nine points. These three have led the Hoyas through non-conference play. While White and Venson are averaging 17.2 and 13.6 points per game, respectively, Petke is averaging a double-double with 12.8 points and 10.7 rebounds a game. White is also averaging three steals a game.

The Rams are coming off of a 62-47 win over Coppin State (1-11, MEAC). They are led by freshman guard Tera Reed, who is averaging 14.2 points and 7.2 rebounds per game, as well as by sophomore guard Jailyn Maddox, who is averaging 11.8 points per game. The Rams began the season 0-6, but have picked up two wins in their last three games.

VCU is shooting 38.8 percent from the field and 23.3 percent from beyond the arc, compared to Georgetown’s 35.1 percent from the field and 30.3 percent from three. Both teams are averaging 39 rebounds per game.

The Hoyas look to finish non-conference play with a .500 record, before beginning conference play after Christmas. Tip-off is set for 6 p.m. Follow @GUVoiceSports on Twitter for more updates and breaking news.

Image Credits: Georgetown Sports Information