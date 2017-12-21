Women’s basketball finishes non-conference play at VCU

Women’s basketball finishes non-conference play at VCU

By:
12/21/2017

The Georgetown women’s basketball team (4-5, Big East) will take on VCU (2-7, A-10) on Thursday. It will be the Hoyas’ final game before they begin Big East play on December 28 at Providence (6-5, Big East).

The Hoyas are coming off of a tough 63-49 loss to NC State (11-2, ACC). Senior forward Cynthia Petke and senior guard Mikayla Venson led the Hoyas with 15 and 14 points, respectively. Junior guard Dionna White added nine points. These three have led the Hoyas through non-conference play. While White and Venson are averaging 17.2 and 13.6 points per game, respectively, Petke is averaging a double-double with 12.8 points and 10.7 rebounds a game. White is also averaging three steals a game.

The Rams are coming off of a 62-47 win over Coppin State (1-11, MEAC). They are led by freshman guard Tera Reed, who is averaging 14.2 points and 7.2 rebounds per game, as well as by sophomore guard Jailyn Maddox, who is averaging 11.8 points per game. The Rams began the season 0-6, but have picked up two wins in their last three games.

VCU is shooting 38.8 percent from the field and 23.3 percent from beyond the arc, compared to Georgetown’s 35.1 percent from the field and 30.3 percent from three. Both teams are averaging 39 rebounds per game.

The Hoyas look to finish non-conference play with a .500 record, before beginning conference play after Christmas. Tip-off is set for 6 p.m. Follow @GUVoiceSports on Twitter for more updates and breaking news.

Image Credits: Georgetown Sports Information

About Author

Beth Cunniff Beth is a junior in the college and the Halftime sports editor. She accepts her role as a privileged Boston sports fan but there’s really nothing she can do about it.


You may also like

Women’s basketball ends non-conference play with win at VCU
Grinding through the gears: Georgetown gradually wears down North Texas
Pregame Primer: North Texas Mean Green

Leave a Reply

@GtownVoice Twitter
The Voice Instagram
Contact

Georgetown University
The Georgetown Voice
Box 571066
Washington, D.C. 20057

The Georgetown Voice office is located in Leavey 424.

Disclaimer

The opinions expressed in the Georgetown Voice do not necessarily represent the views of the administration, faculty, or students of Georgetown University unless specifically stated.

By accessing, browsing, and otherwise using this site, you agree to our Disclaimer and Terms of Use. Find more information here: http://georgetownvoice.com/disclaimer/.

Searching