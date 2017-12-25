Men’s basketball blows out Alabama A&M to finish non-conference play

By:

The Georgetown men’s basketball team (10-1, Big East) comfortably dispatched the Alabama A&M Bulldogs (0-13, SWAC), 89-49 on Saturday. The win ended a successful non-conference schedule for the Hoyas, whose only loss was an overtime setback against Syracuse (10-2, ACC). Freshman forward Antwan Walker led the Hoyas with 16 points, and four other Hoyas scored in double-figures.

The first eight minutes were roughly even, with freshman guard Jamorko Pickett scoring seven early points for the Hoyas while the Bulldogs kept the game from getting out of hand. However, following the under 12 timeout, the Hoyas finished the half on a 25-8 run. With the Hoyas in control, head coach Patrick Ewing was able to give his less experienced players more playing time, decreasing the workload of junior center Jessie Govan and junior forward Marcus Derrickson.

Walker and freshman guard Jahvon Blair, Georgetown’s two leading scorers for the game, rose to the occasion and gained experience and confidence heading into conference play. Overall, the Hoyas far outperformed the Bulldogs from the field in the first half, shooting 51.5 percent from the field to Alabama A&M’s 32.1 percent. In fact, Georgetown dominated all facets of the game with 12 more points in the paint, 14 more points off turnovers, nine more second chance points, and eight more bench points.

The Bulldogs still had no answer in the second half as the Hoyas dominated the same categories. Georgetown was even better from the field in the second half, shooting 63 percent as they coasted to a blowout victory.

Now the bigger tests for the team begin as it hosts Butler (10-3, Big East) on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. ET. The Big East Conference had seven of its 10 teams in the NCAA tournament last year and four teams in the current AP Top 25. The game will be broadcast on Fox Sports 1 as the first game of a Big East doubleheader.

