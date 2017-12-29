All Friared Up: Hoyas open Big East play with exciting 75-43 win over Providence

By:

The Georgetown women’s basketball team (6-5, 1-0 Big East) defeated the Providence College Friars (7-6, 0-1 Big East) with a 75-43 blowout in Providence, Rhode Island, on Thursday, beginning their conference play on a high note. The win brings the Hoyas’ record above .500.

The Hoyas were led by junior guard Dionna White, who opened the game with an impressive 8-0 run, half of those points coming off of fast breaks. Georgetown continued to hold Providence scoreless for the first 8 minutes and 3 seconds of action while senior guard Mikayla Venson added seven points, helping to increase the Hoyas’ lead to 19. Finally getting on the board with less than two minutes left in the first quarter, the Friars then went on a 7-0 run to end the quarter at 19-7.

Providence stepped up offensively in the second quarter, matching Georgetown for scoring and closing the first half with 24 points to Georgetown’s 36. The Hoyas opened the third quarter, however, with a 12-0 run in the first 7:36. They continued to dominate both offensively and defensively for the rest of the game, allowing Providence to score just 7 points in the final quarter. The Hoyas ended the game with an lead of over 30 points, 75-43.

The Hoyas’ success was driven by their ability to force turnovers and quickly convert, scoring 35 points off turnovers and 22 fast break points. Overall Georgetown shot 44.4 percent compared to Providence’s 27.7 percent.

White led all scorers with 25 points, also adding eight rebounds and five steals. She was followed by Venson who contributed 19 points, three rebounds and three steals. Senior forward Cynthia Petke dominated the boards with 10 rebounds to go along with 8 points, and sophomore guard Morgan Smith added 8 points and four rebounds.

Georgetown will continue conference play on Saturday at Creighton (7-4, 1-0 Big East). Tip-off is scheduled for 2 p.m. ET.

Image Credits: Georgetown Sports Information