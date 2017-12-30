Falling Flat: Men’s basketball drops its second straight game at Marquette

By:

The Georgetown men’s basketball team (10-3, Big East 0-2) lost to Marquette (10-4, Big East 1-1) on Saturday 74-65 at the BMO Bradley Harris Center in Milwaukee. The Hoyas remain winless in Big East play, while the Golden Eagles earned their first conference win. Senior guard Andrew Rowsey led the Golden Eagles with 35 points while junior forward Marcus Derrickson had 20 points and eight rebounds for the Hoyas.

Both teams got off to a slow start, with Marquette leading 10-7 at the under 12 media timeout after a slew of missed shots from both teams. The Golden Eagles extended their lead to as much as ten in the first half, but a foul on junior center Jessie Govan on a three point shot resulted in three made free throws to put the Hoyas within seven going into halftime, despite committing 14 turnovers in the half.

The Hoyas got out to a quick start in the second half, making two consecutive buckets before Marquette Head Coach Steve Wojciechowski called timeout. The Golden Eagles then got to the line twice before Rowsey and sophomore guard Marcus Howard found their rhythm from behind the arc, to which the Hoyas had no response. Rowsey went 6-9 from three, while Howard went 3-7.

Marquette extended the lead to as much as 16, but with 1:59 remaining in the game, freshman guard Jamorko Pickett hit a three to bring the game within six. On the following possession, the Hoyas forced a missed three from Howard, but were unable to corral the rebound after it bounced around between players. As the fresh shot clock wound down, Rowsey hit a floater from beyond the arc to put what looked to be the final nail in the Hoya’s coffin.

Sophomore guard Jagan Mosely, however was able to get a quick bucket on the other end, and a steal to give the Hoyas a chance to get within five. However, senior guard Jonathan Mulmore traveled, committing what would be his fifth turnover of the afternoon, to give up any chance of a Georgetown comeback.

Govan gave the Hoyas 11 points and 12 rebounds, but had no real answer to the Golden Eagle’s double team anytime he was in the paint, despite his size advantage. Junior guard/forward Kaleb Johnson added 12 points, four assists and four rebounds. The Hoyas were plagued by 25 turnovers, as Govan, Derrickson, and Johnson all had four to add to Mulmore’s five, graduate transfer Trey Dickerson’s three, and Mosely and Pickett’s two.

Howard added 13 points for the Golden Eagles, while sophomore guard/forward Sam Houser added eight. Despite only shooting 38.6 percent from the field to the Hoyas 43.8, the Golden Eagles hit 13 threes and shot 50 percent from beyond the arc. The Golden Eagles did not score a two-point basket in the second half, but instead scored only from beyond the arc and from the charity stripe.

The Hoyas will remain on the road, taking on DePaul (7-7, Big East 0-2) on Tuesday in Chicago. Tip-off is set for 9:00 p.m. ET and will be broadcast live on FS1. Follow @GUVoiceSports for game day updates and breaking news.

Image Credits: Georgetown Sports Information