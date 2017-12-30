Out of gas: Women’s basketball falls to Creighton on the road

By:

12/30/2017

The Georgetown women’s basketball team (6-6, 1-1 Big East) could not keep up with the Creighton Bluejays (8-4, 2-0 Big East), eventually falling 69-58 in Omaha. Once again, the Hoyas were led by junior guard Dionna White and senior guard Mikayla Venson, scoring 18 and 17 points, respectively. Venson scored her 1,000th career collegiate point and also led the team with six assists. Senior center Yazmine Belk notched a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds.

The Bluejays were led by 26 points from junior forward Audrey Faber and a double-double from senior guard Sydney Lamberty. The game was closer than the final margin may indicate, however, as the Hoyas began the game on a 13-6 scoring run, with White, Venson, and Belk providing ten of those.

Creighton, however, proved different than Providence (7-7, 0-2 Big East) and worked its way into the lead with an 8-0 run that included six points from Faber. The quarter ended 15-15, with Belk having an especially good start with four points and five rebounds in the opening frame.

In the second quarter, White, the Hoyas’ leading scorer this season, caught fire and scored 10 points. Venson added seven of her own, and Georgetown led by as many as eight before eventually settling into a 40-34 lead at halftime. Georgetown shot a blistering 64.3 percent in the second and was also perfect on five free throws. White would commit two fouls in the period, and Creighton failed to make a three-pointer in the first half.

The Bluejays quickly ended that drought. They started the second half on a 7-0 run, and Faber finally hit a three-pointer. The teams traded baskets for the next three possessions, but once Creighton took the lead at 45-44, they would not look back. Faber’s nine points in the third helped the Bluejays take a 53-50 lead into the final quarter, and they finally pulled away from a tired Georgetown team.

White fouling out with 1:12 to play was the final blow for the Hoyas, who, until then, were furiously trying to mount a comeback bid. The Bluejays defended their home floor, and they now lead the Big East by 0.5 games. Creighton dominated in the paint, scoring 40 points to Georgetown’s 14 inside, despite Georgetown’s size advantage provided by Belk and senior forward Cynthia Petke.

The Hoyas return to the court back in McDonough Gymnasium to take on Xavier (8-4, 1-0 Big East) on Tuesday. Follow @GUVoiceSports on Twitter for more updates and breaking news.

Image Credits: Georgetown Sports Information