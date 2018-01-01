Women’s basketball returns to McDonough for Big East play

By:

The Georgetown women’s basketball team (6-6, 1-1 Big East) will look to bounce back against Xavier (8-4, 1-0 Big East) on Tuesday at McDonough Arena.

The Hoyas are coming off of a 69-58 setback against Creighton (8-4, 2-0 Big East) Saturday in Omaha. Junior guard Dionna White led the Georgetown effort with 18 points while senior guard Mikayla Venson added 17 for the Hoyas, whose comeback bid fell short through a combination of foul trouble and tired legs. Venson reached the 1000-point milestone against the Bluejays, marking a bright spot in an otherwise difficult result.

Xavier, on the other hand, looks to continue their momentum off of a 69-62 victory over Butler (8-5, 0-1 Big East). The Musketeers are led by junior forward Imani Partlow, who averages 11.1 points per game and 6.2 rebounds. As a team, the Musketeers have been outrebounded by an average of nearly a rebound a game, so look for the Hoyas’ leading rebounders to assert themselves down low.

Georgetown will also likely look to continue their season-long trend of creating a positive turnover differential, as the Hoyas have forced 57 more turnovers than they have committed thus far. The Musketeers have struggled in this category, committing 22 more turnovers than they have forced. Georgetown’s three-pronged scoring attack also does much of the Hoyas’ damage on defense, as White, Venson, and senior forward Cynthia Petke combine for 5.7 steals per game. The Hoyas’ success will likely hinge on their ability to create run-out opportunities for their scorers, started by tough defense by those same players.

Tip-off is slated for 2 p.m. ET and the game can be streamed on the Big East Digital Network. Follow @GUVoiceSports on Twitter for updates and breaking news.

