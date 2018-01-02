Weekly List: Baila Conmigo (Part 3)!

By:

01/02/2018

The time has finally come… you’re leaving Georgetown behind for five glorious months in Spain! And right on time, the Latin Pop soundtrack to your semester has arrived.

1. Piso 21 and Maluma: “Me Llamas – Remix”

As you say your goodbyes in December, your crush tells you to call him if you need anything while you’re in Spain. You imagine him singing “cuando tú quieras me llamas… soy él que te dé amor, y él que te lo da hoy” [“whenever you want, call me… I’m the one who will love you today”]. The soothing guitar strums and crooning vocals of “Me Llamas” play over and over in your head, seemingly as unforgettable as your crush.

2. Prince Royce and Shakira: “Deja Vu”

You arrive in Madrid and remember the last time you were here. Everything’s the same as it was four years ago, but somehow better now that you’re not part of a tour group wearing matching backpacks. You listen to the honey-like voices of Prince Royce and Shakira intertwine with the soft percussion and sweet guitar trills of “Deja Vu,” as you take in the sights of the city again, with older, wiser (slightly jet-lagged) eyes.

3. Juan Magan, Nacho, and Pasabordo: “Sígueme Bailando”

Like any good Hoya Abroad, you spend your first few weeks in Europe immersing yourself in local culture going out every single night, and fall in love with the song “Sígueme Bailando.” The catchy refrain of this bouncy dance-pop tune – “sígueme bailando así” [“follow me dancing like this”] – is easy to sing scream as you lead your friends from club to club.

4. Bad Bunny, Prince Royce, J Balvin, Mambo Kingz, and DJ Luian: “Sensualidad”

Abroad changes you. You forget about your Georgetown crush, and realize you can be quite the heartbreaker. All of a sudden, the Spanish boys are singing about you, saying “ay baby tu sensualidad…” [“oh baby your sexiness…”]. “Sensualidad,” a trap-reggaeton jam which provides ample opportunities to show off your hot dance moves (and throw in some good old American dabs) becomes your new theme song.

5. Daddy Yankee and Ozuna, “La Rompe Corazones”

Soon enough, your reputation precedes you. You earn a new nickname: “la rompe corazones” [“the heartbreaker”], and upgrade your theme song. Many boys lament your cold-heartedness with the intense rap verses, steady drum beats, and electronic flourishes of reggaeton hit “La Rompe Corazones.”

6. Maluma and Nego de Borel, “Corazón”

Some boys cope differently. They follow Maluma’s advice from the song “Corazón,” and decide it’s okay that you’ve broken their hearts – now they can gift a piece of their heart to each girl who comes around! Maluma’s hilarious lyrics are accompanied by a fun electro-reggaeton beat, and accentuated in the Portuguese breakdown by Nego de Borel.

7. Sofia Reyes and Reykon, “Llegaste Tú”

Before you know it, you’ve caught feelings for a certain ~Spanish Bae~. Sofia Reyes has an upbeat pop song with choral accents and a rap breakdown by Reykon that perfectly describes how he stole your heart. You sing “Llegaste Tú” all the time, and your host family starts wondering what they did to deserve you as a tenant.

8. Valentino and Manuel Turizo, “Bésame”

Spanish Bae takes you on a lovely dinner date on Valentine’s Day. The song “Bésame” sets the mood, and Manuel Turizo’s deep voice sounds like a stream smoothly rippling over rocks as he sings. Spanish Bae joins in on the refrain, saying “bésame” [“kiss me”], and you happily indulge his request.

9. Piso 21 and Manuel Turizo, “Déjala que Vuelva”

In true “The Lizzie McGuire Movie” fashion, one of your compatriots falls for you. He tries to console himself by saying you’ll come back to him, just like Piso 21 and Manuel Turizo do in the guitar-infused pop song “Déjala que Vuelva.” Sadly, he’s no match for Spanish Bae, and you hardly know he exists. Such is life.

10. Manuel Turizo, “Esperándote”

All too soon, it’s the end of May. Spanish Bae is practical, and he says the two of you should break up since you’re headed back home. You’re devastated, but your lovestruck compatriot is ready to fill the void in your life. Like Manuel Turizo in the soft electro-pop song “Esperándote,” he just wants to know how long it will be until you will be happy again. You’re glad to have a shoulder to cry on, but no one will compare to Spanish Bae, at least for now.

While you may not be coming home with a long-distance boyfriend, at least you got a lot of aesthetic pics for the ‘gram – and of course, a playlist full of memories. Even if you’re not going abroad, these Latin songs are bound to be staples on your playlist this semester. Check out Spotify’s “Viva Latino-Top 50” playlist for more!

